CFB Expert Debates Which Team Could Give Georgia Tech Their First Loss This Season
Georgia Tech is 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and 5-0 in ACC play for the first time ever. The Yellow Jackets have a Heisman Candidate at quarterback and one of the best offenses in the country leading the way. They have a dangerous trip to Raleigh this weekend, where they are only small favorites, but Georgia Tech has as favorable of a path as any to reach the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff.
Who are the most dangerous opponents left?
Georgia Tech faces NC State, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Georgia on the schedule. NC State could be a tough matchup this weekend because it is on the road and being played at night, Boston College is 1-7 and not likely to provide much resistance, Pittsburgh has won four straight since switching quarterbacks, and Georgia is of course always going to be a challenging game.
CBS Sports CFB analyst Brad Crawford picked the Panthers to be the team to give Georgia Tech its first loss this season.
"Be careful, Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets aren't used to this heightened target on their backs each week and have already played with fire a couple times this season at Wake Forest and at Duke. There's also the possibility of Brent Key being wanted by other coaching vacancies becoming a distraction for his team. The rivalry finale against Georgia in Atlanta is one we're all looking forward to, but don't overlook the Pitt trap the previous week. The Panthers will be left for dead nationally following a blowout loss to Notre Dame, and that's just when Pat Narduzzi and this high-scoring team could strike the Yellow Jackets in the worst way."
A few weeks ago, Crawford did pick Duke to be the first team to beat Georgia Tech.
Panthers will be a challenge
Ever since starting the season 2-2, with losses to West Virginia (the worst team in the Big 12) and Louisville, Pittsburgh made the switch to freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel and have not looked back. He has gotten them wins over Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, and NC State, while throwing for over 1,300 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
The good news for Georgia Tech is that this game is going to be played at home and not on the road. The Yellow Jackets defense will need to be prepared for this game, but they have faced tough offenses during the season, namely Duke on the road.
First things first though, Georgia Tech has to take care of business this weekend vs the Wolfpack.