Clemson Will Be Without Multiple Starters Tomorrow vs Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech and Clemson are set to face off tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Tigers are going to be without multiple starters tomorrow.
According to On3 Sports Pete Nakos, Clemson is going to be without wide receiver Antonio Williams, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, and safety Khalil Barnes tomorrow vs the Yellow Jackets.
Williams is one of the Tigers top offensive weapons, but has not been able be a contributor this season. According to PFF, Leigh has played 58 snaps this season and has earned a 47.1 grade. Barnes has played 27 snaps and has a 58.7 grade this season.
How will these injuries effect the Clemson team? Their offense has been used to playing without Williams and the results have not been great. The Clemson offensive line has been one of the biggest reasons why. Will the Yellow Jackets defense have enough to take care of business tomorrow in Atlanta?
Chance for an upset
How can Georgia Tech pull this off tomorrow?
When Georgia Tech rushes for at least 200 yards, they generally win. Will it be tough against a Clemson defense that has players such as Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, and Sammy Brown? Absolutely.
This will be the first time that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has gotten to go against Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen. The Tigers' run defense was leaky last season and ranks 40th in the country coming into this game. If Georgia Tech can control the clock and play the style of game they want, they will have a great chance to win this game
Clemson's offense has not looked good to start the season, but is Georgia Tech's defense good enough to exploit their weaknesses? We are about to find out.
Cade Klubnik is one of the more experienced QB's in the country and is a good player, but when the lights have been brightest, he has not always been sharp. Now, some of those defenses were more talented than Georgia Tech's and this is going to be a big test for first year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon.
The Tigers have a dangerous set of pass catchers that will challenge the Yellow Jackets secondary. Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore, and others are going to be attacking Georgia Tech. The big question for the Tigers is if Antonio Williams is going to be able to play. If he does, it will be that much harder for the Yellow Jackets.
Klubnik is far from perfect, but Georgia Tech's defense is still a relative unknown in this game. Can the defense make Klubnik uncomfortable? That is the No. 1 question for me heading into this game. I think Georgia Tech will slow Clemson's run game down, but if they can't get to Klubnik, they are good enough to take advantage of this Georgia Tech secondary.
This is going to be a huge opportunity for the Georgia Tech program and head coach Brent Key. A win tomorrow would set this team up to be a contender in the ACC this season.