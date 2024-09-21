College Gameday Crew Makes Their Picks For Georgia Tech vs Louisville
The College Gameday crew was out in Norman, Oklahoma this morning for the big matchup between Oklahoma and Tennessee. Before they picked that game though, everyone made picks for the big ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Louisville.
It was nearly a clean sweep for Louisville. Pat McAfee was the only person on the show to pick the Yellow Jackets.
Brent Key's team is unranked and a double-digit underdog heading into this matchup and this is the type of game where in the past, Key has had his team prepared and in position to pull off the upset. Heading into this matchup, Key is 5-0 against ranked ACC teams with four of those wins coming on the road.
Not only that but there are some other external factors that can be attributed to this game. As crazy as it sounds, this is going to be Georgia Tech's fifth game of the year and only Louisville's third. The Cardinals opened with Austin Peay and Jacksonville State then had a bye week last week. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has gone to Dublin to play Florida State, flown to Syracuse to play the Orange, and now is going back on the road. The Yellow Jackets have been more battle-tested to this point, but will that matter? Something else to think about is that Louisville has a big game against Notre Dame on deck next week. Will they overlook the Yellow Jackets this weekend?
Here is how you can watch today's game.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN2
• Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
• Analyst: Kirk Morrison
• Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Justin Hanover
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Louisville is going to be a 9.5-point favorite on Saturday vs Georgia Tech. The total has been set at 57.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.