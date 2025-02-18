Controversial Pass Interference Call in Georgia Tech-Georgia Labeled One of Worst Officiating Calls of the Season
Georgia Tech vs Georgia was one of the best games of the year, perhaps the best game of the year. The Yellow Jackets were close to finally ending their losing streak to Georgia, but could not beat the Bulldogs in eight overtimes. During and after the game however, there was a fair amount of criticism at the officiating in the game. In a recent article ranking the 10 worst officiating calls of the year, On3Sports Pete Nakos ranked the 4th down pass interference call against Georgia Tech DB Omar Daniels late in the 4th quarter of the game as the 4th worst call of the entire 2024 season:
"Facing a 4th-and-4 at the Georgia Tech 4-yard line with 8:45 remaining to play and trailing 20-6, Carson Beck dropped back to pass and targeted tight end Oscar Delp. The Yellow Jackets were called for defensive pass interference on the play, automatically giving Georgia a First-and-Goal from the 2-yard line.
The Bulldogs scored two plays later, cutting into the deficit. The game went on to overtime, where Georgia escaped 44-42. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key argued the Yellow Jackets tipped the pass at the line of scrimmage, which would have nullified the pass interference."
That was not the only controversial call in the game despite it being the only call that made the list from On3.
Georgia Tech led the game by 14 points with 5:37 left and it looked like they were going to get their first win over the Bulldogs since 2016, but everything fell apart for them afterward. They allowed a quick score, fumbled on 3rd and 1, and then let Georgia tie the game with one minute remaining. Instead of trying to win the game in the first overtime with a two-point conversion, Georgia Tech opted to keep the game going. Georgia was able to outlast the Yellow Jackets and add to their winning streak in the rivalry.
College Football had a problem with officiating this season, with several games having badly missed calls and while that is always a complaint of the losing team, it was pretty easy to see why Georgia Tech should have a gripe with how some things went that night. It goes without saying that officiating was not the only reason that Georgia Tech lost though. They had opportunities to win the game and put it away and they did not. The upcoming matchup in 2025 between these two teams is going to be highly anticipated and this past year's game and everything that happened is a huge reason why.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Set Date for 2025 Homecoming Game
Georgia Tech Football: PFF Ranks Jamal Haynes Among The Top Ten Running Backs For The 2025 Season
Four-Star 2026 Defensive Back Justin Hopkins Makes College Commitment Decision