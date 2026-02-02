Could This Be The Year That College Gameday Finally Comes Back To Georgia Tech? Three Potential Appearances

Georgia Tech will have one of the toughest schedules in 2026 and will be one of the few that will play 11 Power 4 opponents this upcoming fall. There will be a number of home games that College Game Day could potentially come to and bring intrigue back to the Flats. Let’s take a look at a couple of options.

Potential Appearances

1. Tennessee

Oct 9, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennesee players on the Vol Walk in the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young-Imagn Images | Knoxville News Sentinel-Imagn Images

The best bet for College Game Day to come is when the Yellow Jackets play against the Vols. It is an old-school rivalry that gets renewed and will be played for the first time since 2017. That game was a dandy with the Volunteers narrowly edging out Georgia Tech 42-41. Tennessee leads the all-time series 25-17-2 and has won two of the last three games. Both teams are coming off 8+ wins a season ago. Tennessee went 8-5 and lost its final two games to end the season. They will have a new-looking team in 2026 with a brand new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, a new starting quarterback, and a new look defense. George MacIntyre and former five-star QB Brandon Faison will likely battle for a starting role. The remaining offense will look the same for the most part, with the starting running back and wide receivers returning. Why should this game be featured in a college game? Both teams have been really good in their respective conferences the past few years, have a national footprint, and feature an SEC vs ACC matchup. Whenever those conferences play, it is must-see TV.

2. Colorado

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, gives instruction to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes always bring in attention and numbers. Last year, the game didn’t disappoint and brought in great viewership. Going back to opening weekend last season, Georgia Tech vs Colorado was one of the most-watched games. The game was played on Friday night and drew in 3.7 million viewers. This matchup would have a similar intrigue with brand-new starting quarterbacks for both sides. Colorado will start sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis. It will be a homecoming for Lewis, who starred at Carrollton High School and made it to two state championships in the peach state. The Yellow Jackets will likely have a QB competition to see who comes out on top for the starting role. Both running games should be another area to watch with the Yellow Jackets getting one of the best running backs in the transfer portal, Justice Haynes. Colorado brought in three new running backs from the portal in Jaquail Smith, Richard Young, and Damian Henderson. They will look different in that area next year and will be something to watch in this game. Overall, there are a lot of storylines to follow in this game that will have a big impact and make for an intriguing game.

3. Louisville

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after defeating the Toledo Rockets in the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Another series that is interesting, with it still being fairly newer in the ACC. Only four games have been played between the two schools. However, if both teams are good in 2026, it could make for a really good game on the Flats and one that people will tune into. Louisville has been a contender in the ACC for a number of years and always competes at a high level. The Cardinals will have a new starting quarterback in 2026, with Miller Moss running out of eligibility and will likely look to Lincoln Kienholz as the new starting quarterback. What makes this game intriguing for fans is that both teams have stellar running games and top backs in the conference. 2026 will be no different, and expect big plays all game in the run game. There should be a number of big plays and explosives. Louisville and Georgia Tech should be competing at the top of the ACC in 2026.

