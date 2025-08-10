Could True Freshman WR Jordan Allen Carve Out A Role With Georgia Tech In Year 1?
Jordan Allen played for the 6A powerhouse Buford Wolves last year, leading them to a 12-2 record and a semifinal berth. He is known for having big performances on the biggest of the stages. Take last season, for example, when the Wolves faced up against state title contender Douglas County on television, Allen would finish the game with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown helped put the game out of reach, as the Wolves cruised to a 31-14 victory.
Allen was the leading receiver for the Wolves a year ago, leading the team in every category. Allen finished with 44 catches, 888 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Allen had one of his best games in a rout of Mill Creek. In the win, he finished with five receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
He is already making his mark early on in fall camp and catching the attention of head coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech staff.
"Jordan Allen, who's really been flashing this camp, can roll now. He is real, really fast. And all of a sudden, you get out there the damage, well, now that is real fast, with the real, real, real, real fast, and now you're trying to, whether you get him a ball or just trying to turn before he catches it or whatnot, balls end up on the ground. So those are a lot of things we've got to coach up,” said Key.
The Yellow Jackets have a crowded wide receiver room, but perhaps Allen can carve out a role with Georgia Tech this season. A good sign is that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner usually switches out various wide receivers for different packages that he runs on offense, which could help Allen see the field, especially if he balls out with his afforded opportunities.
"Yeah, we've got depth, we've got a group of guys that complement each other very well. All right, we got guys, you know, it's one thing to have a guy that's a good receiver that when you get locked in playing one position for whatever reason, it is, you know, these guys can play in multiple positions, you know, Eric can play all across the board. You can move him around, put him in stacks, put him in different ways to clean, and help with his releases. I mean, he's a smart, smart football player. He's got a lot of experience under his belt. Showed up today, big time, big time. Showed up today. Isiah, big target, strong, fast. And I think, there is becoming more and more confident playing together, and with the quarterbacks, you're seeing the play speeds pick up, and that's what I was looking for to see the play speed pick up."
Allen is also a great punt returner and a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, which could see him be a vital weapon on special teams, helping the Yellow Jackets set up in good field position during the season. Bailey Stockton has been the main guy in helping Georgia Tech in the return game on special teams, but Allen’s speed is unparalleled. I don’t think it will be long before we see Allen on the field making an impact for the Yellow Jackets and helping the team achieve its goals for the 2025 season.