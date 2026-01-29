Does Georgia Tech Have The Toughest Schedule In The ACC?

Schedules came out this week for all 17 ACC teams with whom they will play for the 2026 season. There will be a number of big games in conference and outside of the conference. Let’s take a look at which teams have an argument as one of the toughest schedules in the ACC, and where Georgia Tech matches up.

Teams With An Argument

A team that has a good argument is the Clemson Tigers, who have 10 Power 4 opponents on their schedule. A few of their notable games are at LSU, vs Miami, at Florida State, vs Georgia Tech, and vs South Carolina. The Miami game will be must-see TV and one of the best matchups in the conference next year. Similar to the Yellow Jackets, they will play two SEC opponents in 2026, just as they did in 2025. That is a pretty tough schedule for the Tigers, who will have a new roster and team next season.

Florida State is another team that has a strenuous schedule and is one of the few teams that will play multiple SEC opponents. The Seminoles will travel to play at Alabama, vs Virginia, at Louisville, at Miami, vs Clemson, and vs Florida. They have one of the toughest three-game stretches in the ACC in 2026, playing Virginia, Louisville, and Miami in three consecutive weeks. Florida should be a better team in 2026 and a more formidable opponent under new head coach Jon Sumerall.

You have to put Louisville in this conversation as well, which opens the season with a marquee opponent in the SEC when they play the Ole Miss Rebels on a neutral field. Ole Miss is coming off a season where they had the most wins in program history, and kept a lot of the talent that will be returning. They were also active in the portal and made some great additions like Jay Crawford, Deuce Knight, and others. Some of their tough matchups include Florida State, SMU, Georgia Tech, and NC State. Louisville also plays two SEC opponents. In addition to playing against Ole Miss, they will travel to Kentucky to end the season.

An honorable mention is the Miami Hurricanes, who travel to face Stanford in their first game of the season. It will be the second time in the past three seasons that Miami has traveled to face an ACC Power 4 opponent in California. Clemson is on the schedule this year for the Hurricanes, who will face the Tigers. After the bye, they will host their long-time rival, Florida State. Then the tough four-game stretch in November, where they will play at Notre Dame, host Duke, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. A lot of people will sleep on Virginia Tech, but they will be a much better team next fall.

Why It’s Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech plays 11 Power 4 opponents in 2026. It is one of the toughest schedules you will find. They play Colorado and Tennessee in the first two games of the season. The Vols have been a team that wins at a high level under head coach Josh Heupel and are 45-20 in the five seasons under him. It also renews a rivalry when they come to Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 12th. Tennessee won eight games a season ago. Georgia Tech will also begin its first ACC game on the road in California in its first matchup vs an ACC opponent from the Golden State. They will conclude their season with matchups against Louisville, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Georgia. Not an easy way to end things. In addition to that, Georgia Tech will play two SEC opponents and join Clemson as one of the only teams in the conference that will do that. The Yellow Jackets won’t have a moment to rest or sit on their laurels; they will have to be ready and prepared every single week to accomplish their goals. They have the toughest schedule in the ACC.

