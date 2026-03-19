VCU vs. UNC Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The VCU Rams put together a strong season, which included going 15-3 in Atlantic-10 play, en route to a conference tournament championship, and have been awarded a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament as a result.

They're now set to face the UNC Tar Heels, who finished fourth in the ACC, but were the only conference opponent to successfully take down the Duke Blue Devils.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding both teams, but which will come out on top on Thursday? That's the question I'm here to answer.

VCU vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

VCU +2.5 (-110)

UNC -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

VCU +114

UNC -137

Total

OVER 153.5 (-110)

UNDER 153.5 (-110)

VCU vs. UNC How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 6:50

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

VCU Record: 27-7

UNC Record: 24-8

VCU vs. UNC Betting Trends

VCU is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-0 in VCU's last five games

VCU is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games vs. ACC opponents

UNC is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-2 in UNC's last seven games

UNC has won nine straight games vs. A-10 opponents

VCU vs. UNC Best Prop Bet

Terrence Hill Jr. OVER 1.5 3-point field goals made (-162) via FanDuel

If there's one weakness that UNC has, it's defending the perimeter. UNC ranks 216th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.5% from beyond that arc. That could mean big things for Terrence Hill Jr.,m who leads the team in three-point attempts with 200 this season. If they look to him to exploit UNC's biggest weakness, he could have a big game from beyond the arc.

VCU vs. UNC Prediction and Pick

I haven't been a believer in UNC all season long. The Tar Heels have put up middling numbers in a subpar year for the ACC, and are riding a midseason win against Duke into the NCAA Tournament. VCU has proven it belongs in the conversation in this tournament, ranking 67th in effective field goal percentage, 61st in defensive efficiency, and 66th in effective possession ratio.

Now only that, but the Rams rank inside the top 100 in three-point shot attempts, which will be important against a Tar Heels team that has struggled to defend the perimeter all season long.

Give me the points with the Rams on Thursday.

Pick: VCU +2.5 (-110)

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