EA Sports College Football 25: Simulating Georgia Tech's 2024 Season
The time has arrived everyone.
EA Sports College Football 25 is now officially out for those who pre-ordered to get early access and now is the time you can play with your favorite team and make them the next dynasty in the sport. For Georgia Tech fans, they will get to play the daunting schedule that is in front of the Yellow Jackets in 2024.
With the game being released today, I thought it would be a fun idea to simulate the 2024 season on the new game and see how it turned it out for the Yellow Jackets. It was interesting, to say the least.
Try to keep in mind these are just video game simulations. Nothing more.
Here were the results:
Game 1 vs Florida State: 38-26 Win (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Yellow Jackets got a huge week zero win in Ireland vs Florida State. Haynes King threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the win and Georgia Tech was 1-0.
Game 2 vs Georgia State: 24-17 Win (2-0, 1-0)
After the huge win vs FSU, Georgia Tech returned home to face Georgia State and got a closer-than-expected win vs the Panthers. King had another great game, throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Eric Singleton caught seven passes for 144 yards.
Game 3 vs Syracuse: 49-41 Win (3-0, 2-0)
Georgia Tech moved to 3-0 with a road win vs Syracuse and they had to do it in a shootout. King threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns, chipping in 70 yards on the ground. Christian Leary caught eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The Yellow Jakcets were gaining momentum.
Game 4 vs VMI: 24-16 Win (4-0, 2-0)
It was another closer-than-expected win for Georgia Tech against what should have been an easy opponent. King threw for 243 yards and two more touchdowns in this game.
Game 5 vs Louisville: 26-14 Loss (4-1, 2-1)
The first loss of the season for Georgia Tech came on the road vs Louisville. King tossed for 197 yards and only one touchdown and the running game was non-existent.
Game 6 vs Duke: 49-38 Loss (4-2, 2-2)
After the bye week, Georgia Tech gave up 49 points to Duke and lost its second straight game, despite gaining 475 yards on offense.
Game 7 vs North Carolina: 49-28 Loss (4-3, 2-3)
This loss would sting for Georgia Tech fans, as former head coach Geoff Collins is the defensive coordinator for the Tar Heels.
Game 8 vs Notre Dame: 49-17 Loss (4-4, 2-3)
The losing streak reaches four games and it is another blowout. This time it is at the hands of Notre Dame and it is the third straight game in which Georgia Tech has given up 49 points.
Game 9 vs Virginia Tech: 28-21 Win (5-4, 3-3)
Georgia Tech gets back in the win column with a road victory at Lane Stadium against the Hokies. Haynes King threw three interceptions in this game, but Georgia Tech got a win because their defense stepped up.
Game 10 vs Miami: 38-21 Win (6-4, 4-3)
Georgia Tech reaches its second straight bowl win with its second straight win vs Miami. King threw three interceptions again, but the Hurricanes could not do anything with them.
Game 11 vs NC State: 28-25 Win (7-4, 5-3)
Georgia Tech finishes off ACC play with a win over the Wolfpack. King threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns and Jamal Haynes got over 100 yards on the ground.
Game 12 vs Georgia: 51-33 Loss (7-5, 5-3)
It was a dual between the quarerbacks and Carson Beck came out on top, extending the Bulldogs winning streak vs the Yellow Jackets.
That is a topsy-turvy season that Georgia Tech fans have come to expect.