ESPN Analyst Names Georgia Tech Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum One of the Season's Early Surprise Stars
It has been far from a perfect start for Georgia Tech, but there have been some bright spots for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has one of the most improved run defenses in the country this season, ranking 19th in rushing yards allowed per game and one of the biggest reasons for that improvement is the play of Trenilyas Tatum. The stats are not as gaudy as some, but ESPN's Bill Connelly highlighted what has made Tatum a surprising star early this season:
"Only two players can claim at least 5 pass pressures, 6 run stops and 7.5 TFLs thus far: Tatum and T.J. Jackson. Tatum was a rather well-regarded recruit from the Geoff Collins days, and while the Yellow Jackets' secondary has performed dismally thus far, Tatum's contributions have helped Tech create one of the nation's better September run defenses."
While the pass defense and the pass rush in particular have been sore spots for Georgia Tech this season, the run defense has been a bright spot. The Yellow Jackets were able to hold Louisville to 57 yards and 2.1 yards per carry.
Georgia Tech has their first bye week of the season this week and will be back in action on Oct. 5th against Duke.
The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and will be on the ACC Network. This will be the second time that Georgia Tech has gotten the prime-time kickoff on the ACC Network this season (Georgia State in week one).
The primetime selection is Georgia Tech’s fifth in its last six home games, and the fourth time in that span that it will be featured in the ACC Network’s top-tier 8 p.m. timeslot.
In addition to hosting the primetime game broadcast, Tech will also welcome ACC Network’s ACC PM and The Huddle to its campus for live programming throughout the weekend. ACCN’s set will once again be located on Tech Tower Lawn as part of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party. The Yellow Jackets have been 5-0 since the beginning of last season when The Huddle airs live from the location of a Georgia Tech game.