ESPN Assesses Georgia Tech's College Football Playoff Chances
Georgia Tech announced itself as an ACC contender on Saturday when they beat No. 12 Clemson, their first victory over the Tigers since 2014. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 now and have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, giving them a clear path to the playoff if they can take advantage. While it is too early for playoff talk, it is hard not to see what kind of special season might await Georgia Tech if they can stay consistent.
What are the Yellow Jackets CFP chances?
The Yellow Jackets are one of the favorites to win the ACC after their win over the Tigers and in a recent article from ESPN's Heather Dinich, she assessed the Yellow Jackets playoff chances and put the playoff spotlight on them:
"Following its win against Clemson, Georgia Tech now has the second-best chance to reach the ACC title game (39.9%) behind Miami (67.8%). ESPN Analytics projects the Jackets will win each of their remaining games except for the regular-season finale against rival Georgia -- a playoff team they pushed to eight overtimes last year. With two September wins against Power 4 teams Colorado and Clemson, Georgia Tech isn't flying under the radar, but it still falls under the "more work to do" category below because its best wins came against teams that are now 1-2. If Georgia Tech wins the ACC, it's a playoff lock, but if it doesn't -- and its only two losses are to Georgia and whatever ranked opponent it faces in the ACC title game (Florida State or Miami?) -- the committee will have a debate about the two-loss ACC runner-up. Georgia Tech's number of wins against ranked opponents depends on if Clemson can get itself together. The Yellow Jackets currently have the 63rd-toughest remaining schedule, according to ESPN Analytics. They don't play the ACC's toughest teams -- Miami, Florida State or SMU."
Clear path in front of them
There are nine games left in front of Georgia Tech, but they have one of the more favorable paths among power four teams.
The Yellow Jackets are going to be favored in every game the rest of the way until they face Georgia. Now, that does not mean that they are going to win every game, but they are going to be the better team. They avoid Miami, SMU, Florida State, and Louisville in ACC play.
But the Yellow Jackets focus is squarely on the Owls this weekend and head coach Brent key has been impressed with what he has seen on tape:
“Yeah, so they started out 2-0, played a really good Oklahoma team this past weekend. New coaching staff there, who's had a lot of success everywhere they've been. Really good football coach. You can tell that they're a well-coached team. Offensively, these guys shift in motion. They're 77 % of the plays, they're motion, and they have eye candy. They're second in the country in most times they motion. Defensively, they pose a lot of problems with you. They play three down front. They kick it to four down. They play bear a lot of different things in the back end that are a little unorthodox from what we've seen the last three or four weeks. They play hard. They've got length on their defense. You know you can tell they're coached the right way. They are sound on special teams, and they're not doing things to beat themselves. Everybody is gonna make mistakes out there. I think the future is really, really bright for this football team and this coaching staff. I've been very impressed watching the way they play the game.”
The Yellow Jackets have a clear path in front of them, but they have to take it one game at a time.