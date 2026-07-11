ESPN FPI Ranking, Projected Record, ACC Odds, CFP Odds & More

ESPN released its latest FPI preseason rankings, ranking teams across college football. The computer ranking is very interesting, with only two ACC teams making the top 25. Let’s take a closer look at where the Yellow Jackets ranked.

Ranking

The Yellow Jackets ranked No. 48 in the preseason ESPN FPI and 10th in the ACC for the upcoming year. It is surprisingly low, especially after the season the Yellow Jackets had, rattling off the most wins in the Brent Key era and only being a game away from making the ACC title game. Georgia Tech is heading into the season vastly underrated and will once again have to prove itself.

Projected Record

Georgia Tech is expected to finish with a 6-6 overall record with a 54.4% chance to win six games. Given the 11 Power 4 opponents they face in 2026, it makes sense. However, the Yellow Jackets have some stretches of their schedule that, if they can rattle off some wins, could make a difference. It starts with handling business early in the schedule against Colorado and Tennessee. If they can win both of those games, it could be the start they need to propel themselves to where they want to go.

ACC Odds

Georgia Tech has just a 1.5% chance of winning the conference and the 10th-best odds of winning the ACC, according to the FPI ranking. The Yellow Jackets sit behind Miami, SMU, Clemson, Louisville, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and NC State. Florida State being projected to have the fifth-best odds of winning the conference is a bit perplexing after last year's collapse and the university's debt that it faces as a whole. Florida State is expected to have a down year. For the Yellow Jackets, they have several games that, if they win, could boost their chances to get to the title game, but they must handle business against Clemson, Louisville, and Virginia Tech to make it a reality.

College Football Playoff Odds

Despite the slim odds of winning the conference, Georgia Tech has a slightly better chance of making the College Football Playoff, at 3.3%. It is still not high, but it is not a reality that the Yellow Jackets haven’t faced before. Just last year, they had steep odds to make it to the playoffs, but their chances improved with each win and an 8-0 Start of the season for the Yellow Jackets. It won’t be easy, but one thing we know is that this team won’t back down and will be ready for any challenge.

Overall, like all the preseason lists that have come out, the Yellow Jackets are being underrated and doubted heading into 2026. With changes at key positions and new coaches and players, this will be a new-look Yellow Jackets squad. Georgia Tech has shown they embrace the underdog role and will continue to shock you if you sleep on them. They will do the same in the fall and be a team to watch for in the ACC.