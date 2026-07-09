Three Bold Georgia Tech Predictions That Could Be Brilliant In November

November is still a long way off from being here, but it is never really too early to make bold predictions for the season and what could happen for the Yellow Jackets. Let’s take a look at a couple of bold things that can happen.

1. Alberto Mendoza Will Have An All-ACC Season

While the season will still be going on at the end of November, the final game will have been played, and the Yellow Jackets will be looking at hopefully a birth into the postseason. Mendoza holds the keys and is a key part of making that happen. The reason he can have an All-ACC caliber season is that he is a good decision maker and has star potential. Mendoza is a savant at heart and is constantly trying to improve his craft and get better. He comes in early and stays late, and has continued to try and build chemistry with wide receivers in the offseason.

That will be advantageous for the Yellow Jackets because they will have a quarterback who can get them into the right play and lead them to big plays on offense. The other reason he can have an All-ACC season is the play-action game.

Many defenses are going to bite on the Yellow Jackets running the ball, which will open up the pass for deep plays down the field, which will showcase the arm that Mendoza has. You couple that with his extreme accuracy, and he has all the tools to be successful and light up the ACC.

2. Tae Harris Will Be Considered One Of The Best Defensive Backs In The Nation

Harris has a chance to have a breakout season for the Yellow Jackets and be a threat on the defensive side of the ball. He is coming off a really good freshman season that saw his playing time continue to increase. He took full advantage and continued to ascend at a high level. Now, he should be the starter entering year two with Georgia Tech. Harris will now be playing in a system that fits him better and his abilities, which is an aggressive attack style. When you go back to his high school tape, he was known for his ability to cover and make big hits. His anticipation was next level, and now he will get a chance to showcase that again.

The one element that will allow him to break out is the training he is getting at both safety and nickel. He can move to either spot and be a chess piece that defensive coordinator Jason Semore can move around the field on any given down. The Yellow Jackets haven’t had that versatility, and it could only make them better. Don’t be surprised if you see Harris have a major season on the Flats.

3. Head Coach Brent Key Will Lead Georgia Tech To The Playoff

It does seem far-fetched, especially with how the projections have been for Georgia Tech this offseason and with winning fewer than seven games this year. You have to throw in the schedule that features 11 Power 4 opponents, with two coming from the SEC. Regardless of all that, it won’t matter. Coach Key is ready for his breakthrough and to lead the Yellow Jackets to the promised land and their first playoff appearance in program history.

He has won a number of big games in his career, recruited well, and put the right coaches in place to ensure the success of the team. The difference this year is the experience and knowing how to manage the games in late-game situations and putting the best players on the field in those key moments. That should ensure that the Yellow Jackets get to where they want to go.