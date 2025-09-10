ESPN Labels Georgia Tech as The ACC's Biggest Playoff Enigma Ahead of Matchup With Clemson
Georgia Tech has started its season off 2-0 and got a dominant victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a date with long-time rival Clemson. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014, and with the way the Tigers have struggled to start the season, this seems like a prime opportunity for Brent Key to get a big ACC victory at home.
If the Yellow Jackets did get a victory over the Tigers on Saturday, what would it do to their College Football Playoff chances?
Georgia Tech's CFP chances
While it is only week three, a win over Clemson would be massive for Georgia Tech. It would be the first victory against the Tigers since 2014 and it would announce the Yellow Jackets as a legitimate contender in the ACC. If you are a legitimate contender in the ACC, then you are a contender for the College Football Playoff.
It is probably too early for playoff talk right now, but heading into week three, ESPN's Heather Dinich thinks the Yellow Jackets are the biggest playoff enigma in the ACC heading into the game against the Tigers:
"With Haynes King in the lineup, Georgia Tech is a tough team capable of building upon last year's seven-win season under coach Brent Key, but is this team capable of being more than a CFP spoiler? Remember, the Jackets beat Miami last year and pushed Georgia to eight overtimes -- in Athens. This year, they avoid Miami, Florida State and SMU. Even without King, who was sidelined on Saturday with a lower-body injury, the Jackets beat overmatched Gardner-Webb 59-12 and backup quarterback Aaron Philo got some meaningful reps.
The committee will learn more about both Clemson and Georgia Tech on Saturday when the Jackets host the Tigers -- a game ESPN's FPI gives Georgia Tech a 55.9% chance to win. If that happens, Georgia Tech should be favored in every remaining game -- except the regular-season finale against rival Georgia. And -- gasp -- if Georgia Tech is sitting there on Selection Day having played in the ACC title game and with a lone regular-season loss to Georgia, this "enigma" is suddenly a playoff contender. The Jackets would be a lock with the ACC title, and in high consideration as a two-loss runner-up."
What would a win mean?
Taking down the preseason ACC favorites could mean more than just beating a long-time rival.
If Georgia Tech wins this game, they would have a clear path to contention in the ACC and the College Football Playoff. They are not out of it if they lose this game, but they would have ground to make up and little margin for error.
When looking at the ACC picture right now, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Louisville, and SMU are the other contending teams alongside the Yellow Jackets. Of that group, Georgia Tech only has to play the Tigers. Beating them and owning the tiebreaker over them while they also have to face FSU, Louisville, and SMU would give Georgia Tech a huge advantage.
Whether they win or lose this game, Georgia Tech will likely be favored in every remaining game besides Georgia the rest of the way. The talk around this team could be much different nationally if they end up winning this game.