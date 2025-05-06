ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes As One Of The Nation's 10 Best RBs For 2025
Georgia Tech begins its highly-anticipated 2025 season less than four months from today and one of the reasons that the season is highly anticipated is because of the return of the backfield duo of quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes. Most college football fans are aware of how impactful King is at the quarterback position, but it feels like Jamal Haynes still flies under the radar when it comes to being mentioned among the top running backs in the country.
Haynes has not gone unnoticed by ESPN's Greg McElroy. McElroy has been revealing his top ten at each position and after having Haynes King among the top ten quarterbacks, he had Haynes as the No. 6 running back heading into the 2025 season. PFF also had Haynes among the ten best RB prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft:
Haynes has a chance to have a special season and will be the unquestioned leader in what could end up being a deep Georgia Tech backfield.
Haynes has led the Yellow Jackets in rushing each of the last two seasons and he finished last season with 944 yards, despite being injured for some of the season. He has the talent to be one of if not the best running back in the ACC when healthy and Haynes can score from anywhere on the field. He is the No. 1 back heading into the season.
Earlier in the spring, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was discussing the depth of the position and how much he loved what they had in the room, even behind Haynes:
"Well I think this is the deepest we've been, since we've been here in the running back room. Extremely, probably the most fired up. Obviously, Norv's done a great job of going out recruiting. Again, recruiting the right kind of guys, getting those guys in here. I think he's one of the best teachers of the running back position in the country, if not the best. And we're lucky to have him, but back to the room. Malachi's shown a lot of promise the last two days. Tralain, he's a guy we think that can be a completely different dimension than what we've had. We just got to get him over the hump mentally. And the other guy is Daylon Gordon, right? No one wants to ever talk about him. But every time he carries the ball for us in practice, he gains yards. So he's a guy that we're excited about. JP Powell is a freshman, still learning the offense. He's showing signs all off season to be extremely explosive. And again, I think we're really deep there. Anthony Carrie played a little bit for us last year. So we're excited about the whole room. And there's a lot of competition going on in there. And I think it's going to be really good for Jamal. Allow him to do some other stuff this spring. Get those guys some reps using Jamal in a different way. Because Jamal is extremely versatile. So we're always trying to find the most of players we can to get on the field and if it's more two -back this year it's more two -back."
Haynes is one of the top backs in the country and the leader of one of the deepest running back rooms in the ACC.
