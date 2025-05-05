Updated Field of 64 Projections: Georgia Tech Headed To A Regional In Athens For Second Straight Season?
Georgia Tech was not going to be able to make a move up the standings due to playing a non-conference series against Western Carolina, but the Yellow Jackets took care of business against the Catamounts and remained in the hunt for the top spot in the ACC. Georgia Tech is still in fourth place after their sweep of Western Carolina and they will look to make a move up this weekend when they host Louisville.
While sweeping Western Carolina is nothing to pound your chest over, but after a recent seven-game losing streak, Georgia Tech could not afford to take even just one loss. It was not a perfect series, but they got the job done and now have a midweek matchup against Georgia Southern and then a weekend series vs Louisville.
So with the Yellow Jackets on a four-game winning streak, where do the field of 64 projections have Georgia Tech headed? The latest from On3 Sports Jonathan Wagner has Georgia Tech headed to Athens for the second straight postseason. Of course, the Bulldogs are the host while Fairfield and Long Island are the other teams in the regional. Like last season, it could come down to the Yellow Jackets and their arch-rival to see who advances to the super-regional. Georgia won the only matchup between the two programs earlier this year at Trusit Park by a score of 5-2.
When it comes to the standings, Florida State remains on top after taking the series against Clemson and the Seminoles look like the team to beat in the ACC still. NC State was knocked from its top spot after losing their series against Miami, which remains the hottest team in the ACC. The Hurricanes are now 5th, right behind Georgia Tech and after a bad start to the season, Miami is still in the hunt for the No. 1 spot in the ACC.
Duke won a non-conference series against Radford, Louisville lost a series to Notre Dame, Virginia did not play over the weekend (along with North Carolina), Virginia Tech lost a series to Pitt, and Stanford got a series win vs Boston College.
Miami was the clear winner of the weekend, with Florida State right behind them.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are some big series across the conference. NC State faces North Carolina, Louisville travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, Miami faces Virginia, and Duke faces Clemson. All of these series could have a potential impact on the ACC race, which is coming into the home stretch.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/5)
1. Florida State (14-7, 33-10)
2. NC State (15-9, 30-15)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 35-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 33-14)
5. Miami (14-9, 29-18)
6. Clemson (14-10, 37-12)
7. Duke (14-10, 32-15)
8. Louisville (13-11, 32-15)
9. Virginia (11-10, 26-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 32-16)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 26-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 27-21)
13. Pitt (9-15, 24-21)
14. Boston College (10-17, 23-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 24-20)
16. California (6-18, 18-27)
