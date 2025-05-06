2028 Standout DL Chase Foster Reacts To Georgia Tech Offer & Making On3 National Watchlist
Georgia Tech coaches remain on the prowl in this peak recruiting period in May. The Yellow Jackets have already offered a DL for the 2028 class in Demarcus “Dale” Brown, but Georgia Tech stayed in metro Atlanta for the latest offer. Dutchtown standout Chase Foster picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets and reacted to the news.
“I wasn’t expecting it and was shocked, but thankful and blessed. Georgia Tech is a great academic and football school. It’s amazing to receive an offer from an in-state school because it gives me the opportunity to stay close to my parents,” said Foster.
Foster is already on major college coaches radar and has double-digit offers early in his young career. He has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, and Arkansas to name a few. Foster, at just 14 years old, is 6’4 and 268 pounds per his 247Sports bio. He has also caught the attention of national recruiting platform On3, being named to their 2028 watchlist on Monday afternoon. I asked him what it meant to him to be named to the list
“That's big being on the watchlist, but my job is not done yet. It's rewarding to see and makes me work harder. It's a lot of talent in 2028, so that’s a blessing. My drive, dedication, game-changing capabilities, and pass rush skills, plus I’m a true freshman, still 14 years old. I have a lot of growth left, and my trainers instil a lot in me on how to handle game situations,” said Foster.
That could be a scary sight for opposing offensive linemen who have to line up against Foster in the future. He already has some abilities that stick out when you watch him. This offseason, he has been working hard perfecting his craft with his trainers and also was recently at MVP Camps hosted by Rusty Mansell and Chad Simmons, which brings some of the best talent together to compete. Foster talked about his goals for the upcoming season.
“This season, I’m breaking the sack record at my school and want to be a leader on the team. I'll be a sophomore, and we are a young team, so I want us to set the bar high and reach all our goals and continue getting better with each rep, said Foster.
Foster is already a big name in the state, and the Yellow Jackets did a good job of jumping on him early, especially after rival Georgia offered him a few days prior. With the departure of former teammate Ayden Cain, who is at Gainesville, Foster will be in line as the next crop of talent for the Dutchtown Bulldogs. Like many others, Georgia Tech saw that talent and sent an offer early to the true freshman.
