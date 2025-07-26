ESPN's Greg McElroy Puts Georgia Tech Among ACC CFP Contenders
Fall Camp is getting closer Georgia Tech fans.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy certainly thinks so. In a recent episode of his show "Always College Football", McElroy put every ACC team into tiers. Tier 1 was national championship contenders, tier 2 was CFP contenders, tier 3 was spoilers, tier 4 was bowl-bound, and tier 5 was work to do. Clemson and Miami were the teams that were put in tier 1, while Georgia Tech, Louisville, and SMU were in the second tier.
You can watch McElroy's full comments on the Yellow Jackets below.
Are the Yellow Jackets a smart bet to win the conference? That is the argument that CBS Sports analyst Chris Hummer made earlier this offseason:
Georgia Tech (+1,400): "The best approach to the ACC is to sort the contenders into tiers. Clemson is on a rung by itself. Louisville, Miami and SMU are in a group just below the Tigers -- all with +800 odds or better. But I'd argue Georgia Tech also belongs in that group. The Yellowjackets bring back the 26th most production in the FBS (per ESPN's Bill Connelly), just added a historic recruiting class (21st nationally) and have a fifth-year senior QB in Haynes King who just wins games.
Yes, the Yellow Jackets finished just 7-5 last regular season, but four of those six losses came by 12 or fewer points to Syracuse, Louisville and Georgia. They were very close to 9-10 wins.
The schedule sets up well. Of the top four league contenders, Yellow Jackets only drew Clemson -- at home. Their road games (Wake Forest, Duke, NC State, Boston College) are also manageable."
That is a sound argument. Georgia Tech is not without questions, but they have one of the best backfields in the conference, they added speed at the receiver position, the offensive line should still be a strength, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is back and the back seven on defense is experienced. If they can replace a couple of starters on the offensive line and have their defense take another step up, this team is certainly good enough to make a run at the ACC.
On an episode of Josh Pate's College Football show in May, Pate was breaking down potential first time playoff teams and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
Georgia Tech is getting some attention as a darkhorse both in the ACC but nationally as well. Attention means nothing though and the Yellow Jackets have to show they belong in the conversation by playing well on the field this year.