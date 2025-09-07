Everything From Ahmari Harvey and Kyle Efford After Georgia Tech's Win Over Gardner Webb
Georgia defensive leaders talked to the media after a home win over Gardner-Webb. Here is everything they had to say in their press conference to the media.
Ahmari Harvey on a mental error and responding to the very next play..
“Yeah, it's pretty satisfying because I was looking on film and was just timing it. They snapped us up. They changed the timing of it a little bit. I really was supposed to get my hands on one last week. It barely got in there. I was just happy my guys were able to block it for me. And after that, we just played ball. That was the football gods, for real.”
Kyle Efford on the six sacks and to have that production from the front seven….
“Yeah, it's big time. These games are one of the lines of scrimmage. If we put pressure on the quarterback and get them TFLs, I mean, it's going to play out well for the defense.”
Harvey on if he is one of the fastest guys on the team…
“I'll say I’m five on the team for sure.”
Efford on how hard it was to prepare for a two quarterback system..
“I mean, it wasn't too bad. We knew that their starting quarterback you was a good player, big body. So, I mean, we were prepared for both. Coming out, we were just trying to see who was going to be going today.”
On how the defense feels to pick up the slack when the offense struggles early in games…
“Yeah, I mean, that's how it goes sometimes. It is two weeks, but I mean, sometimes the defense got to pick offense up. I mean, that's how it played out.”
Efford on what the team was trying to improve going into this game…
“Really just our technique. We're really heavy on doing our individual job, and that's what makes team defense when we're all able to do our individual job. So, really just refining our technique in detail.”
Both on the magnitude of the Clemson game…
Efford on the matchup
“Yeah, I mean, we want to defend the Bobby Dodd. You know, we don't like to lose here often. So, I mean, big ACC game coming. We just got to get back in this building and start preparing tomorrow.
Harvey on the matchup
“We come to Georgia Tech to play in big games like this. We have multiple big games this year. Now, the ACC matchup is going to be a good one. We need our fans to come pack Bobby Dodd out, be the 12th man on the field. We're going to put on a show for you all.”