Everything From Amontrae Bradford and Malachi Hosley After Yellow Jackets win Over Gardner-Webb
Amontrae Bradford was dominant with five tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss in a big win at home, showing he deserves more playing time. Malachi Hosley rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Here is everything they had to say after the win.
Bradford on the performance of the defense and his two sacks..
“The whole defense, we were just telling each other every day that we're getting a sack, we're getting a sack. We tell each other that every game, no matter what game it is, we're trying to take sacks very seriously. Live in the backfield.”
Hosley on how much pressure a two-back offense will put on defenses…
“It's a lot of pressure. So what started it, what got me and Jamal motivated today was that we looked at Penn State, because they played before us. They both had 100, so it was like, we got to beat that, because we believe we're the best in the country.”
Bradford on what it is like to see young guys like Andre Fuller and Christian Garrett have success…
“I love seeing it. We all work very hard every day, through and through, push each other. Everybody, working hard. Again, playing time, we're working hard for it.”
Bradford on the defense, creating a turnover and its play….
“Probably thinking that we only had like one sack last game. So that put more pressure on us this week to go out and create more turnovers and get more sacks living in the backfield.”
Bradford on how the push inside helps the edge defenders on the outside…
“I feel like we got some pretty good defensive tackles. The defensive tackle got a sack. So we got some pretty decent defensive tackles. So knowing that they beat us to the sack and we're the edges, they kind of even motivated us even more.”
Hosley on his and Jamal Haynes handshake…
“Oh, we got something new every week. We already talked about what's next. So, outside of football, we're always talking. Like, when I got here, he was one of the first people I met. So, just building that foundation off the field is just one thing we have started, and then on the field, I like to see it successful.”
Hosley on what he seen from Aaron Philo….
“Let's see. Philo 21 for 28, 373. I told y'all he had something special coming.”
Hosley on it feels playing back at his home state….
“For just being home, it was great for my grandma to see me because she's never seen me play college football. So just being able to play in front of her was great.”
Hosely on the chemistry between him and Haynes…
“With Jamal just learning the game from him, knowing he's projecting to go to the league, that's what I want to do. He's been here before, had success, so just coming and learning from him to be successful.”
Hosley on how cool it is to have a veteran guy in the running back room…
“So it's great because there is only so much you can get from a coach because he's not out there going through it full-time. So just having another veteran guy to like tell me, look, the corner might, you might run the corner, might dive at your legs. That's just something great to have.”