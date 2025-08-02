This Jaxon Smith-Njigba Player Prop is Best Bet for Seahawks 2025 NFL Season
The 2025 NFL season is quickly approaching us which means you likely have at least one fantasy draft coming up.
Fantasy football isn't the only way to back players that you think are going to have a big season. Sportsbooks across the United States have also made available season-long player props on all the top players to go over or under key stats.
I dug through all of the prop bets available for 2025, and there's one that sticks out the most amongst the rest, and it's a wager on the Seattle Seahawks' top receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Player Prop
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- OVER 950.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- UNDER 950.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
I was shocked to see DraftKings having Smith-Njigba's receiving yards total for 2025 set at below 1,000 yards.
He recorded 1,130 receiving yards last season while playing in a crowded receiver room with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Now, with both of those players out of Seattle, JSN is the No. 1 option and is likely to get the majority of targets from Darnold, whose strong season in 2024 was overshadowed by a couple of poor starts to end the season.
Let's remember that Darnold's top receiver last season, Justin Jefferson, finished second in the league in receiving yards with 1,533. Smith-Njigba is certainly no Jefferson, but it's clear that Darnold knows how to dish the rock to his top weapon.
This number is too low for Smith-Njigba.
Pick: OVER 950.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.