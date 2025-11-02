Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's 48-36 Loss to NC State
Georgia Tech is undefeated no more.
The Yellow Jackets took their first loss of the season tonight when they dropped a 48-36 shootout to NC State. Georgia Tech could not find a way to get a stop, giving up nearly 600 yards of offense in the loss.
After the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say:
Opening Statement...
"Congrats to a well -played game by Dave and his team. They lined up and physically kicked our ass in a lot of ways. It is what it is. That's on me, right? I'll take responsibility for it, right? We're going into a bye-week this week, and we've got work to do. We have three games remaining, and everything that we have wanted to do is still in front of us. It's our choice and our decision, right, how we respond to this outcome."
1. On the defensive performance...
"Yeah, I mean, I could say a lot of things right now. But at the end of the day, like I said, we've got a lot of work to do. We've got to get corrected. Yeah, I mean, we've got to be able to take something away. You know, and, you know, I mean, they had, what, 200, you know, when Duke Scott had a great game, 243, yeah. So we weren't taking the run away, you know, The noticeable thing, you know, there were a lot of hidden yardage in there that two yards, five yards, four yards that were, you know, missed tackles, you know, getting knocked back. But then, like I said, we've got to improve, and we will. I won't make the excuses."
2. On if his team ran out of gas...
"No, look, you know, it's, first off, I don't know if we put enough gas in the gas tank. I mean, that was, if you want to talk about that, but no, it's, uh, there's no excuses, Chad. There's not. We have guys, you know, whether if the guys down, someone else has to step up and then they have to make plays. And, uh, well, you got to finish blocks. You got to, uh, you got to get off blocks. You got to run. You got to catch. All in all, uh, you don't, uh, you don't, you don't have to so all in all, you don't win with one phase of the game. You don't lose with one phase of the game. When you win and you play complimentary football, same thing here. I mean, all three phases, we've got to improve. We've got to correct mistakes, and then we've got to."
3. On not being able to stop them on third down and in the redzone like they had done to previous opponents...
"Yeah, I mean, they scored. So obviously it was the execution, but it was really flipped. I mean, we weren't consistent enough in the red zone. We had, you get the ball down to the one -yard line. You got to go to put it in offensively. You know, and those mistakes were self -defeating mistakes. So then on the defensive We, you know, they, they push us around, right? And that's why I said, we got our butts kicked and that's what you look at. And they're able to run it in like that, down in their type, you know, or a, you know, second and seven to third and four to first down, you know, those types of plays, you know, we've got to do a lot better job. I've got to do a lot better job. All right?"
4. On Haynes King's performance...
"Yeah, I mean, obviously, when you come off the field after a loss, I mean, no one's happy. And he's dejected as anybody. But I looked at the, you know, statistically what he did. I mean, statistically had a good game. But Haynes King doesn't care about that. Haynes King, he's a winner, he wants to win."
5. On the middle eight of the game...
"You know, we're sitting in there wanting to take the clock down, right? And, you know, we're getting that long situation. And then we get a sack right there, right? Yeah, it was a sack. Had a sack, got a little of it back, got in the field goal range for a long field goal. Missed field goal left a minute and the clock. Yeah, I mean, you know, middle eight was factors."
6. On Jameson Riggs playing at left tackle in the second half and if Ethan Mackenny is ok...
"Yeah, he got banged up. I don't know the status I'll know after the game. Or when we get back in there."
7. On how important self assessment will be on the bye week...
"Yeah, we're always looking at what we're not doing well, what can be better, and looking to be a better version of ourselves the next week. And we didn't do that this week. We've got a bye week to do that to improve. And every area of the program, you know, that's looked at every Sunday. That's no different than what we would normally do and that I would normally do"
8. On not going for it on fourth down when they trailed by 11 with under nine minutes left...
"yeah it was 8:25 left, yeah it's 8:25 left that's you know was, Yeah, you're in a two score game. You got a, if you go for it, what do we end up on the minus? Yeah, we got like five yards. We got a minus one on the first play, and then I think we got six yard gain, five or six yard gain on it. On the third down play, you know, if you go for it and don't get it, now you're really, it's out of control. Punt it back. You got all three timeouts. You don't start using the timeouts until you know you're five minutes and you know if we get a stop there, a chance to get the ball back. But you got it. I would not, I don't second guess that one bit. Not one bit. You know, and look, there's a lot of it. When you make those decisions too, or how you're moving the football, you know, and going in waves with how you're moving it. And right then we had a couple pressures on the two, on the second, the third down play."