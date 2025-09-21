Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Victory Over Temple
It was not the prettiest 21-point win, but Georgia Tech is now 4-0 after their win over Temple on Saturday afternoon.
After the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
Opening Statement...
"All right. I'm going to tell you guys exactly what I told the team in there. I said number one, you, you put a lot of work into winning football games and to enjoy winning a football game. And we're not going to have that down face any time we win a football game. That was the first thing. And then I said, but there's a reason why everybody feels the way they do right now, because we left a lot on the table. And we played a first quarter, I think, that showed our capabilities to play as well as we could play. And you play as well as anybody or with anybody.
And then in the second quarter, what I told the team was, then you showed the type of play that anybody can play. Anybody can do that. Three straight, three in-and-outs in that. Now, I'm going to be positive here, and say the positive that comes out of it is we had a chance to see Marshall (Nichols) get some punts in. So that was a very positive thing to see, his leg and his accuracy and the ability to play field position with him. So I was very pleased with him in the way he punted the ball to flip the field back.
But we've got things we've got to clean up there. We can't have those stall-outs. We can't have those ebbs and flows in the game. Anybody can see that and know that. So, we came out of the game pretty healthy, I believe, and we'll see where that goes. But we've got to improve our play to be able to continue the momentum we have and continue to win games we have to win. And I said to the team, everything we do is training for something, regardless of who's in the game, regardless of what part of the game it is, regardless of the opponent, regardless of the scoreboard, everything we do is training for something, right?
And that's the way we have to look at it. So when I walk in and, you know, on a Sunday, well, I said, I told them, I said, Saturdays are to enjoy the win. Sundays are to be very transparent about them and whether it's a win, it doesn't matter. So when I walk in and I talk about the things we have to correct and the things we have to be better at, All right, don't get your panties in a wad and say, oh, well, you know, you think we lost the football game. I don't look at it like that. I look at it as, you see, the right, or it's wrong. And we have to continue to improve.
And you're gonna have games like this, right? You don't wanna have games like this, but you're gonna have some inconsistencies in there. The thing we can't do is allow it to carry over to the next drive and then the next drive and the next drive, right? And, and but I'm happy for the guys. We were able to get a good win and didn't play that well and really, there were spots in the game wherever but that second quarter was poor football. It was poor football on our part, and we got to be better than that. So but again, happy with the win, very happy with the win. Happy a lot of guys got to play today and Excited to continue to move forward."
1. On getting things together after Temple scored to make it 21-14...
" I mean, yeah, I'd love you know, the magic potion to tell you, and I would love to play the perfect game. And I think that's, you know, football is an imperfect game, right? But everyone that coaches it and plays it is chasing perfection. So as long as perfection is still something we chase, we're not gonna be super pleased when those things happen again. But the The kids have to understand, I think they do. I think that was a good point for them to be able to see that."
2. On getting Jamal Haynes going today...
"Well, when we came into the game, we wanted to attack the perimeter early on. They did a lot of different things in the box, extra guys in the box, but did the various ways they played it. We wanted to get him on the perimeter and have it open up the inside a little bit. And he made some good hard runs too. He really did. Some good tough hard runs. So early on, he's had his touches, but it's really been spread. And look, that's not necessarily a bad thing. The fact that we do have running backs now, and we were lacking in that a little bit last year with some of the depths, especially after some injuries. And to have guys now that we can put in there and roll I mean, that's only going to help those guys be fresher in the fourth quarter when you need them."
3. On the running back depth...
"No, I mean, Daylon Gordon has done an unbelievable job for the last year. And he's somebody that's really paid his dues here, came in his walk -on. We actually talked about it in our team meeting last night about him. And you know, bounced one outside, had a play on the perimeter. Was able to make the most of it. JP got in, had a good one there at the end where he bounced it to the outside. I mean, I think those guys, they all did a nice shot. Malachi has been such a great addition to the team, and the way he runs and the toughness, running between the tackles. I thought he did a really good job of running between the tackles. And we talked about the one he bounced."
4. On the offense's struggles in the second quarter...
"I'll look at the tape and see exactly from the schematic standpoint. At the end of the day, we had one yard and 3 -3 in -outs. So I don't care if it was us, it was them, whatever. I mean, we just didn't get the job done at all. So the majority of it was us. We had drops. We had missed blocks. We had missed blitz pickup. We didn't sustain a couple of times. So I'll look at the ones from what I saw, and that's on us. But, but into the day, it was three straight, three in -outs, and we had an opportunity to move the chains there."
5. On Haynes King...
"Yeah, I mean, he plays his game. I mean, look, we put game plans together to win games. A lot of those are, those aren't like they're, we're running quarter, running quarterback power every time. You know, they're some of them are looser plays. Yeah, I mean, he just banged his head on something and he was fine after that. But the thing people don't recognize with Haynes, I mean, he does a good job of avoiding contact when he gets out there in space. It might look like he's reckless in the way he goes down. You're talking to guy at 6 -3 with long legs and there's a long strider. So he's not gonna be a compact guy and be able to slide and whatnot. But the way he falls forward and gains those extra yards, he's also avoiding a lot of that too. So, look Haynes King's played football the same way for his entire life. All right we could sit back there and throw the ball 85 times a game He's still gonna find a way to go mix it up with somebody."
6. On the running game...
"Yeah, I mean we had our opening game plan script and plays we went through and the way we wanted to attack them early on and it was successful. I mean it actually started at the end of the first quarter you know it carried into the second but it was really the beginning of the or the end of the first quarter where it began. So now I mean there was nothing special done there. We just went out and we executed. All right 11 guys did their job. You know, you got some hard yards in there. You know had guys blocking down the field but also guys made plays too. There were some blocks missed on the perimeter. And you know, I know Malik, Malik's touchdown And he made somebody miss and that's what good players do."
7. On Isiah Canion...
"Yeah, he's a big target. He's big, he is strong. He's got good speed, really good hands. He's really starting to come into his own as a receiver. He does the dirty work. He blocks. He's unselfish on how he plays. Really, I've been very pleased with Isiah and what he's done really the first quarter of the season. So I'm excited to see how he continues to develop."
8. On not starting the second half well...
" Yeah, well, I mean, if you look at the second half, we came out and we were moving the ball and we put the ball in the ground. But yeah, you're dang right. And now we could have come out there and played the game backwards, and been better than we were in the second quarter. So it would have been an improvement regardless there.
But if you look at the second half, I wrote it down. The first drive, we had the exchange issue. Ball was on the ground. And then I think we had three touchdowns, a field goal, and a punt the rest of the second half. So I guess my message was taken minus the first minute of the second half."