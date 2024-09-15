Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Win Over VMI
It was a pretty ho-hum day for Georgia Tech Football against VMI on Saturday. They were massive favorites against the Keydets today, were coming off of a tough loss for Syracuse, and had a matchup against a ranked Louisville team on the road next week. It would have been an easy look-ahead spot where the team could have not played crisply today, but the Yellow Jackets handled their business in dominant fashion against VMi. After the game, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
Opening Statement...
"So that was a good win for our program and you know just being able to go out and I thought I thought we played a complete football game That's where the challenge was was to for our guys to have tunnel vision on doing their job playing a playing, playing a football game wanting to play a complete game and Regardless of the scoreboard regardless of the opponent you know all the things we talk about all the time of how you have to play, regardless of who's in the football game, regardless of where we're at, the guys keep playing. And whether it's a good play, a bad play, I thought we did that today. We'll watch the film and get the corrections made. We're able to get a lot of guys valuable playing time today, which is important for the upcoming schedule we have down the next part the season. So, to get, I think we had 14 -15 freshmen play today out there. You know, we had some, some, some red shirt freshmen were able to get out there for some first real extended playing time. So, I mean, the only way you learn how to play the game, I mean, is to go out there, play, play full speed, play against another opponent, make your mistake, get directed to go out there and play again and get it right. So a lot of good film to be able to teach off of with those guys. And overall, I thought we were efficient in what we were trying to get done. Offensively, we had the first drive that was-- we got pinned back there on a really good punt by the other team of VMI and had a negative play to start out. So we're kind of kind of behind the eight ball, but then on the first half, though, Haynes did a good job managing the football game. Then the second half, we were able to get Zach And Zach showed he did a really good job and played a little bit in the first half and some of the situational things that he does. But I think you're seeing what Zach was doing all preseason camp as well. And then to get Philo in and the experience with him and Brody that was pretty pretty uplifting for the whole sideline to see Brody in there and making plays and doing things and so all in all you know anytime you play a lot of guys get a clean win come out injury -free you know it's a positive."
1. On Trelain Maddox's performance today...
"Yeah we've been waiting on the time for him to be right. You know he's been cleared for a couple of weeks from the medical standpoint but with those types of things it's the mental standpoint where they have to be ready to go and I think it was last you know last week we can have to go whatever was And he said, you know, I'm ready. And we're waiting for the time to be able to get him in. And he went in second series, was able to get carries. You could see still a little tentativeness in him as he's going through there. But I think you saw what we've been seeing also in the fact that he falls forward. He gets positive yardage. He's a big back. And he's only going to get better and better as more reps."
2. On Sylvain getting a sack, his first since returning from injury...
"Yeah, you know, anytime you have those types of injuries, you know, it's hard as they work to come back from them and then once they finally get back and they are playing, you start to see that a little bit. You see the ups and the downs and, you know, they're fine. There's a lot of scar tissue and those things and you that you have to break up. And he's just kind of been steady. And to see him be able to make a big play today, really just over a year out from his injury. Again, he's somebody everyone on the team loves. He's been here a long time. So to see him be able to go and credit to the training staff and then the weight room and those guys that have really rehabbed those guys for the last year You know from their injuries and they have those guys be able to come back and play in a football game."
3. On Tah'j Butler...
"Yeah, he is He's he's getting like I like all the other guys. He's getting reps getting valuable reps out there Getting better and better And he's such a conscientious He's a smart football player. He's going to be a really good linebacker for us. He comes in, he gets his corrections, he takes it to heart. He loves playing the game, so getting like the other ones, looking for more and more increased playing time, but also increased production."
4. On getting more guys playing time...
"Yeah, and I don't think, it's not, we don't look at as resting. We don't go into any football game planning to play somebody for a half or a quarter, that's just not the way you plan games at all. As soon as you plan something that way, you gotta dogfight with five minutes to go in the game, and that's not how we go about it. We meet on Friday night and we green light red light guys that have the ability to play and then it becomes you really does the game dictate those guys being able to go so but it's you it is I mean we got another game next week and before the bye week and then you know stretch down the second half of the season so it's not as much to me it's not as much getting the guys rest I mean a as they'll actually less load on their body than a Tuesday /Wednesday practice. It's getting the other guys the experience to be able to add to the depth and have experience depth that was important on the phone."
5. On the defense's performance...
"Yeah, it was better than not having good results. I mean, we know we didn't play up to the expectations that we hav e last week on the defensive side of the football. Players know that, and look, it's not just coaches that come off the way, man, players understand that too, and they work really hard this week to correct those things and and to build a play. Like I said, opening up, not play, not let circumstances around the game dictate how they play. So hopefully continue to build on that, continue to be fruitful, and build on it for next week."
6. On how important it was to be able to play freshmen...
"We don't go into those games planning on playing guys. You know, it's-- if the game ends up dictating that, yeah, it's good to get those guys in. And look, it's not-- I think I said on Tuesday, it's not the YMCA. And it's So these guys deserved to go in the game because of how they've worked and practiced for, really, I think we're at week nine, going into week 10, you know, since we started preseason camp. So, you know, they went out and, you know, they deserve to get out there by the way they practice and then earn the ability to stay in there with the way they play."
7. On Ahmari Harvey's big forced fumble in the first quarter...
"Yeah, it was pretty cool to see Ahmari make a good really big play and then run straight to the sideline and celebrate on the sideline, although that was the best thing for Ahmari. But it does. I mean, that's part of it now. That's big. And when you look at how Ahmari has progressed really from the second half of the season last year through now, he hadn't just progressed as a football player on the field, playing corner, playing special teams. He's progressed from a mental standpoint of how he goes about his business. Understanding that he has a job to do and he does his job and have fun with his teammates. And I just told him as I was walking over here, I whispered in his ear and just told him, I'm really proud of him, really, really proud of Ahmari. And look, there's a lot of good football players that some of you are proud of, some of you aren't proud of the times but I'm proud of Ahmari because the things he's doing outside of the the whistle are allowing him to be more productive during the whistle."
8. On this game being an example of how comfortable Haynes King is in the offense...
"I mean, 17 -22 for 275 and three touchdowns and a half is not really managing the game. That's playing pretty good. I don't care what opponent And that's just been a continuation of what he's done this season. The The good thing is when you get to the position where everyone doesn't have to look at one person to make a play when things aren't going great. We have other guys that are helping take that load off of one person's shoulders. And when that happens, it's pretty -- it happens everywhere when that happens that that person starts to play the better. They don't have that pressure of one play having to win a game or be perfect on it. And he's done a good job protecting the football. He understands situational ball situations within the situations when you can force it, when you don't need to force it. So I'm happy with the way he's playing right now."
9. On having Zach Pyron has a short yardage weapon...
"Yeah, it's good to have Zach for a lot of reasons. It's as well as Haynes is playing. Let's don't lose sight of the fact that Haynes isn't playing that way. Zach Pyron is not practicing that way either, all right? And I said, guys, They earned the ability to go on the field with how they worked during the week. And he's earned every one of those reps throughout his practice through all of training camp up until now."
10. On keeping the team focused for next week...
">> No different than we did last Sunday, I I mean, let them enjoy it and be with their families and friends tonight. And we go on the road for ACC play versus a team that had to bye a week this week. Ranked opponent on the road in conference. I mean, there's not much else needs to be said as far as focus of football."