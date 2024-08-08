Everything from Cornerback Ahmari Harvey After Thursday's Practice
Fall camp continued for Georgia Tech today and they are close to wrapping up another week of practice. After practice today, cornerback Ahmari Harvey spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his trash talking ability...
"Yeah, that's really just how I grew up. Like, where I'm from, like, we competed everything, like, chess, ping pong, golf. Like, even just basketball. Like, I was just taught, like, just talk. That's just like, so we do where we're from. So I just carry that on to the field every time I play."
2. On who the toughest cover at receiver...
"We got a whole bunch of tough covers. I'm not going to lie. We get great competition every day. Number eight, Malik Rutherford, 10 -3, that 10 -3 guy. I appreciate that about him. But going against guys like that every day, Chase Lane, Leo Blackburn, everybody really a tough cover. It's like, We don't got no easy covers out there. That's why I love going against our receiver room. Every day, it's good work every day. And I know they like going against us because we loaded in the DB room too."
3. On how he sees the secondary coming together...
"I feel like we're molding together. I had to step up as a leader in my room. So, like, that's been a new role for me. But I really feel like I embrace that role. And I'm bringing everybody along with me, and I still got young guys. They motivate me because I see, like, a little bit of myself and them. That guys, like, Cedric Franklin and Nehemiah Chandler, like, I see a lot of myself in them. Like, when I was younger, like, I tried to, like, help them, like, be a better man, be a better player. And, like, me helping them just helping me, too. Like, they feed into me as much I'm feeding to them. So I feel like our DB group getting closer."
4. On how it has been adjusting to the new guys...
"Yeah, it's been fun, adding some competition to the room. Oh, my guy, Zach Tobem Warren, bring some experience in. Zach, so he reminded me of myself when I first came in, I was a young transfer from another school across the state. But I love the competition in the room. It ain't no days off. We all push each other every day to be great. I feel like we're going to be one of the best in the ACC, if not the country."
5. On the comparison between now and this time last year for the team...
"I feel like we're ready. Like a little detail, like our team been focused on the details. It's not been nothing big. Just focus on the little details every day. And once you focus on the minor details every day, it creates a margin. And I feel like we're a lot more prepared this year."
6. On having two veteran safeties...
"Communication being great back there. Everybody's been adjusting to this new playbook and stuff, but we all love it. We being getting it down, I get my call from the safety, and we just out. Like, I love them boys to be back there. It let me play."
7. On what he is most excited to see in Dublin...
"Dublin, this was going to be my first time going out of the country for real. I went up to Canada one time when I was younger, Niagara Falls. But it was really like my first time, like, going across, like, the sea. So, like, just seeing something new. Like, where I'm from, like, people don't ever, like, escape my city, so, like, I'm just really blessed to even get an opportunity like this and play that."
8. On the business approach for the team...
"I mean, yeah, I feel like, we're more focused. Like, we got to have a business approach, but you can't be too uptight. Like, we're still having fun, but, like, losing not fun either, so you got to have a business approach with it."