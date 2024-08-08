Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Cory Peoples After Thursday's Practice
Fall camp continued for Georgia Tech today and they are close to wrapping up another week of practice. After practice today, defensive backs coach Cory Peoples spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his evaluation of his group...
"A little bit. We're going to kind of finalize it Saturday after our final scrimmage for the fall. We kind of get a little bit more deep and not too deep right now. We kind of got a thought process, but we're going to let it play out after satisfied trimage and see where we land."
2. On his position's biggest improvement since the spring...
"Probably communication. Getting more comfortable, new defense. You can see to grow from the spring into the fall. That's the major difference I see in the guys. There's a whole lot more communication, a whole lot more talking, understanding of the defense."
3. On how Taye Seymore and the young guys progress...
"Taye Seymour has to make a huge jump. Got a whole lot better, a whole lot more comfortable. Familiar with the defense. So that's the biggest thing. When you know what you're doing, you play a little faster. So you can see the tempo of his game. It's sped up a little bit for him learning. From DJ moving from receiver to corner last year, to jump into the safety position in the spring. He makes a huge jump from the spring to now. Just for us, he's the ball hawk, played receiver, so he got great ball skills. So both of them guys have major growth since the spring."
4. On Warren Burrell...
"He has. A lot of great depth at the corner of that position. He's grown, made a lot of plays in this spring. Long-ranging guy, smart guy, understand the game, great IQ. So, so Warren is doing well."
5. On how he feels about where they are at 16 days from kickoff...
"Oh, we're stacking days. Like I say, earlier, we made a lot of growth since the spring. And it's crazy being here in the spring, seeing it dwindle the time from 140 -something days now. Today, 16 days before we play. So it came fast, and I think we're putting it together. We're putting the right pieces together. After we finish this scrimmage Saturday, we'll start, you know, start working towards our opponents."
6. On the nickel position...
"Omar doing pretty good there. You got Shelley doing well there as well, and we also have Syeed Gibbs. All three of those guys been playing a nickel spot. Good thing about them guys, swing guys. They can go play some safety in cell packages. They can also go play corner. So those three guys alone can move around and do multiple things for us in the DB position."
7. On the freshmen at corner...
"Just like any freshmen, trying to figure it out a little bit. They're struggling a little bit, but they, I tell you what, those guys are all going to be good players. You talk about Troy Stevenson, you're talking to Nehemiah Chandler, you're talking about Christian Pritchatt, all those guys that's going to be paid. Jayden Davis, another one that came in mid -year. All those guys have shown growth thus far this spring. I mean growing a lot since we started camp."
8. On adding Zachary Tobe and Jayden Davis in the spring...
"Competition. Competition pushes everybody. When you know you got to go out there and play and you got guys right behind you, you know you can't lack, You got to go out there and bring it every day, which those guys do. So I think any time you got a bunch of depth is great for competition in the room."
9. On Clayton Powell Lee...
"Yes, he's more of a leader than even from the spring to now. He talks more, and the guy listened to him. He has played a lot of football. You take him, started a bunch of games last year. You take LaMiles. Them guys got a lot of experience. So you can see the growth being just LaMiles from what I heard was a big time leader last year. And now you can see the growth with CP as well coming on leading the guys. And guys will follow him behind him because he played a lot of football."
10. On how his relationships with the other coaches have evolved since he was hired...
"Great thing about that. I knew them guys before I got here, so it was an easy transition. Me and Coach Ricky Brumfield worked great together. We meet together a lot. We do a lot of our drills together, make sure guys on the same page. So it meant a smooth sale. Both guys, no egos we go whatever best for the kids that we try to get done."