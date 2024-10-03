Everything From Defensive Tackle Makius Scott Ahead of Matchup vs Duke
Practice rolled on today at Georgia Tech as their prepare for their matchup with 5-0 Duke. After practice, defensive tackle Makius Scott spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On what the defense worked on during the bye week...
"We worked on getting hands off, getting hands, putting hands on in the right placements and really just setting our block, getting to the ball and just trying to be disruptive in the backfield."
2. On the improved run defense...
"We just take pride in everything that we do. We just try to be the best in everything that we do and that translate to practice through the game. So we've just been going hard at practice and working our technique, trying to be the best we can be on the practice field so we can transfer it on game day on Saturdays."
3. On Duke's rushing attack...
Oh for sure. They do a lot of RPOs. So like they're gonna be on our on our D-Tackles was a little bit probably more than like coming off to our linebackers. They do a lot of RPOs, but it's gonna be a physical game up front."
4. On getting to the ball on the RPOs...
"Yes, no doubt. Every play we try to get 11 hats to the ball, so we always try to have somebody run into the ball. And the thing in the d-tackle room, we try to see who got the fastest time after the ball as well, after the game. So that's going to be a challenge and we're going to live up to it for sure."
5. On Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy...
"We have been preparing the same way as we do every week but this week we been emphasizing getting hands off getting off blocks along going to the ones things of that nature just to get them disturbed you know I'm saying so like we still been working on the same fundamentals but we just been picking it up through our practice."
6. On working on second effort...
"So with the effort piece, I feel like our D -Line always have a high motor, high energy, and like coach said, we just need to get that second effort, second, third, fourth, however many it takes, we just got to get to the quarterback. And that's what we are trying to do."