Five Takeaways From Georgia Tech Head Basketball Coach Scott Cross Introductory Press Conference

Georgia Tech had its introductory press conference welcoming in its new head basketball coach Scott Cross, who comes over from Troy University. It is the dawn of a new era on the Flats, and one that is hopefully fruitful for the Yellow Jackets where they can get back to the program they have been known to be. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the press conference.

Vision for the program

When you hear Coach Cross talk, you can tell that he will take an old-school approach. Doing things the right way, tough-nosed, and most importantly, blue-collar. Think about showing up every single day and putting in the work to attain success. Not the glitz and glamour of the new era of college basketball, but rather a team you have to respect and never count out of games. Here is how he outlined his vision for the program.

“My program and my vision for Georgia Tech basketball will be built on a culture of toughness, discipline, hard work, organization, accountability, player development, competing, and not taking shortcuts. We'll be a blue-collar program. They'll focus on doing all the little things right. As many of y'all know, my motto is taking the stairs. There are no shortcuts on the basketball court. There are no shortcuts in the classroom. And most importantly, there are no shortcuts in life. Our players will know this, and they will embrace this philosophy. And every time they walk up some stairs, it will be a reminder for them that there are no shortcuts in life,” said Cross.

When you look at what he outlined for the offense and defense, you can’t help but be excited with what you heard about the style he will have on both ends of the floor.

“Defense. We'll play tough, hard-nosed, aggressive, man-to-man defense. We're going to pressure the ball. We're going to do everything in our power to keep the ball out the paint. We'll fly around and run shooters off the three-point line. We'll change up defenses to keep offenses on their heels, and we'll do our very best to make them play isolation basketball,” said Cross.

“Offensively, we'll be able to shoot it, we'll be able to dribble it, we'll be able to pass it, and we will run. We'll spread the floor, we'll play very, very unselfish basketball, and we will work to get a great shot early. If we can't get a great shot early, we'll just work to get a great shot early and if we can't get a great shot early we'll just work to get a great shot and we will celebrate that regardless of the outcome and on the other end we will do everything in our power to make it as difficult as possible and make the other team take tough shots and if we do that over and over again over the course of the game I know that we will come out on top.”

Player Development Will Be A Strong Calling Card

One of the things coach Cross has been known for in his nearly two decades of coaching is building programs and developing players. He has coached a number of conference players of the year, freshmen of the year, and a newcomer of the year. This is how he has built his programs and reached the milestone of 350 wins in his career. Coach Cross talked about the plan and how he will go about developing players at Georgia Tech.

“One of the things that I believe my staff and I do the best is player development. It's 7.30 every single morning that we have practice. My staff breaks our team up into groups, and we will work on ball handling, passing, shooting, footwork, pick and roll passing, all the fundamentals of the game, form shooting,” said Cross.

“We'll spend 30 minutes every single day, and that's just for the players to develop them. We believe better people equal better players. We'll master what matters most, and we'll master what each of those players does best. Each player will have a player development plan from the best player on the roster to the 15th man, and it'll be detailed. It will have all their strengths and how we can improve them. It'll also have a plan for how we can minimize their weaknesses. It'll have a strength and conditioning component. My entire staff will be involved in that process, and I'll put the finishing touches on it.”

The key part that stands out is the individual player plan for each of his players, and consistently going over it to ensure the players are growing and not progressing. That isn’t something the Yellow Jackets have had in quite a while. That could potentially be a key difference maker.

Roster Retention: A Focal Point

This is probably one of the biggest questions facing Coach Cross and the program, with the transfer portal officially opening on April 7th. Who will remain a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, and who will decide to enter the portal and venture elsewhere? Keeping the Georgia Tech players was a key piece, as was asked several times in the press conference. Coach Cross already has a plan and has talked to players and said several will be key priorities. Whom will that be? It remains to be seen, but the fact that there are already priorities is a great sign. Now we will have to wait and see who will stay.

“You know, there are a couple of guys probably on this current roster, there will be priorities trying to retain those guys. I've already been in contact with other guys as well throughout the country, both junior college guys there are potential transfers that we know starting April 7th will be in the transfer portal. I think the biggest thing is just doing our homework on those guys and talking to as many different people as possible, making sure that they are the right fit, and also watching as much film as possible, so we make sure it's not about the guys you don't sign; you just cannot sign the wrong guys. That's the most important thing,” said Cross.

Wants OKGS (Our Kind Of Guys)

Recruiting is another key piece for the Yellow Jackets, especially being in the heart of Atlanta. Over the last five years, metro Atlanta has produced lottery picks in the NBA draft and players who have gone on to be ultra successful at the professional level. It is important to win in-state and keep some of the elite players home. It won’t be easy with major national brands recruiting them, but getting a few of those wins will make a difference. Coach Cross talked about his recruiting plan.

“I mean, the city of Atlanta has some of the best basketball in the world. There's no doubt about it. We will definitely start in Atlanta. We will continue to recruit all of Georgia and Florida. There are great players all around this area. I mean, my wife can tell you I spent more time in Atlanta going to AAU tournaments and basketball events because there are so many great tournaments and players right here. Khalil Waters was from Atlanta. He was one of the first guys I ever signed at Troy. So we will definitely start here, and then we will work our way out,” said Cross.

There are specific guys coach Cross is looking for and will recruit as such, and it is OKGs.

“We'll recruit OKGs, our kind of guys. These are tough, hard-nosed, high-character guys that compete, that have a chip on their shoulder, that are low ego, selfless individuals, that want to compete at the highest level and want to win championships and have a burning desire to be successful,” said Cross.

Wants To Pack Thriller Dome & McCamish Pavilion

We know over the last few years, the attendance has not been the same at McCamish Pavilion, with attendance being fleeting. Coach Cross has put an early emphasis on getting the Thriller Dome back to what it used to be, packing out the gym, and making a raucous environment at Georgia Tech. It won’t be easy, and he has his work cut out, but coach Cross is willing to put in the work to get it back to how it used to be.

“While I'm the head coach of this basketball team, this team is your team. It's the Georgia Tech community team, it's the City of Atlanta's team. In order to be successful right away, we need each and every person in this room. I want, and we need the Thriller Dome to be back. We need to absolutely pack McCammish Pavilion and make it one of the most intimidating basketball college environments in all of the country,” said Cross.

“It can be done. I know it begins with me. It starts with me getting out on campus and engaging the students. And it extends with you, our loyal fans, boosters, and alumni. The time to get on board is right now. I'm fired up to be your men's basketball coach. I will work extremely hard every single day.”