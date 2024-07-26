Everything From Georgia Tech Center Weston Franklin After Yellow Jackets 2nd Fall Camp Practice
Georgia Tech wrapped up their second fall camp practice on Thursday night and afterward, center Weston Franklin got to speak with the media. Franklin is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the ACC heading into the 2024 season and one of the leaders for Georgia Tech's offense, which should be among the best in the conference.
Here is everything that Franklin had to say after the Yellow Jackets 2nd practice.
1. On how it is to go out there with the rest of the offensive line knowing they have been successful...
"That's definitely a lot of fun. We definitely look forward to every single day going out there, just knowing that we have the experience that we have playing together for so many years and just trying to get better at craft and just working beside each other. I mean, it's just, it's very fun to go out there and do every single day."
2. On some of the young guys behind him...
"It definitely helps out a good bit. At the beginning of camp right here, we're mainly just getting reps in, just trying to get up to playing speed. And every time I come off the field, I'm directly back up there watching those guys, ust trying to help those young guys not making the same mistakes I did as a young guy in there because it's a lot of pressure playing center in such a young age. I mean you got to make every single call you got to do all this stuff and it's definitely not an easy job to have so I'm definitely trying to give them all the points that I can."
3. On how the offensive line can continue to improve...
"I feel like we definitely need to get better and a few protections definitely gave up too many pressures and sacks last year that's something we definitely are working towards this year and mainly things just finishing finishing the run game and just sand on blocks and get to the second level I mean there's a whole list of things that were continuously working on you're never perfect at anything so I mean it's kind of all general stuff but mainly those few big points."
4. On facing the new group of defensive lineman...
"It's definitely fun seeing new faces out there and seeing like guys like Zeke, and all those guys. I mean, their game is definitely set up to another level, which is awesome to see and helps me as a player get better going against him every single day. Jordan van den Berg does a really good job. He's very quick off the ball. I mean, there's a lot of new faces though. I mean, the whole D -lines made a huge transformation over the offseason. So it's definitely really good to see that and helps us as the O -line get a lot better as well."
5. On if he has noticed any changes in the offense so they can maximize Haynes King's strength's...
"They put a lot on him I was just trying to figure everything out. And so I try and help him out as much as I can. I try and learn all the offense that I can. Like they said last year, some of it that they wanted to put all on him. They just want us as an offensive line to go out and play fast. And so they put it all on him. And I was like, look, dude, I know it's this tough out there. You got a million different things coming after you. So I'm gonna learn everything that I can to help you out so we can play that much faster. So, he's a very smart guy. I love for him and it's just it's fun to go out there with him every single day and he's a good guy to be around for sure."
6. On how the new helmet communications help on offense...
"I say the biggest difference is we're able to go a little bit faster than what we were. We're mainly just looking at Haynes waiting for him to give us the call. And so, when Buster gives him the call and the headset, he's able to give it to us. And the Royal receivers and everybody's still looking at the signals and all. So, I think it allows us to go that much faster, which was a big key for us last you're being able to run that high tempo as fast as we could, and going even faster I think it'll help us even more."
7. On what he has seen from Zeek Biggers...
"Zeke's definitely put in a lot of hard work over the years. And it's been great to see. He's definitely got a lot quicker off the ball. He's really good with his hands and just moving his body, however he needs to, to get to affect the quarterback. And he's very good in the rugby game, can anchor down on blocks. And so he's made a huge change from when we got here as freshmen to now. And it's very - It's very good to see that."