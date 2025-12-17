Everything From Georgia Tech DB Kelvin Hill In His Wednesday Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs BYU

Georgia Tech defensive back talked about his increased role, finishing strong and how excited he is to play in his first bowl game. Here is everything he had to say.

On his first bowl game…

“Honestly, I'm just truly excited. It's my first bowl game, so I just want to go out there, showcase my talents with my teammates and my brothers, just finish the job for the season.”

On reaction from him and his teammates that they were playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl….

“Truly exciting. We were wishing like praying that we would come to Orlando, good weather, you know what saying? Good atmosphere. So great. Like we just excited.”

On how the team has stayed focused with so much coaching turnover…

“Honestly, preparation has been better. Honestly, we've been truly locked in at task and just really focused on finishing the job, just getting a 10th win for the season, and just finishing out great with our brothers.”

On what he has enjoyed the most in his first year with Georgia Tech...

“Relationships, I'm gonna say that, with the coaches and teammates, the older guys, being able to play a role early also, and just going out there, learning a new scheme, learning new things, playing fastball, better ball, better competition. So that's my biggest thing that I took out of it this year.”

On how to carry over momentum from the Georgia game defensively…

“Truly honing in on details, finishing strong. Everybody, all 11 to the ball. Doing your job, doing your job, not doing nothing extra. That's how we go finish the game and that's how we finished the Georgia game.”

On his role increasing after Jy Gilmore's injury…

“I always took every day as if I were a starter. So just feeding off me and him just feeding off each other, learning each other different things, like teaching each other things. So honestly, it was easy for me to come in and play after him, play under him and just continue to keep doing good things.”

On how comfortable he was playing the nickel position…

“Honestly, I feel like I was going to play really anywhere. I feel like I could play nickel corner and safety. Just coming in, just doing what coaches say, honing in details, trusting them, trusting their coaching, trusting my work and trusting my work ethic and everything, and just going day in and day out, just keep working them nonstop.”

On the mindset of playing different positions…

“I’m always ready, no matter what is thrown at me. So just continuing to keep working outside or inside is really the same to me. It feels comfortable the same to me, just a little bit more strength, but focus on getting bigger. Obviously, that was my biggest thing, getting bigger. Knowing I'm going to nickel. So got bigger over the off-season and then just continue to keep grinding, keep working every day at the nickel spot.”

On the players who helped him get acclimated…

“Yes, I'm gonna say CP (Clayton Powell-Lee) Omar (Daniels) was my biggest, older guy, knowing that they owe to me trying to get used to the whole new area and everything like that helped me get around, like knowing places this that and the third just continue just keep following after their footsteps, honestly.”

On the BYU offense….

“Honestly, they have a really good, explosive offense. It's gonna be a great challenge, great game, but we'll continue to keep working, finish this week out, get ready for Saturday and just, you know what saying, get ready to win.”

On his favorite Pop Tart…

“Growing up, I ate a lot of Pop-Tarts, but I'm gonna say my favorite. I'll say cinnamon, cinnamon or the blueberry one. That's my favorite.”

Full Interview:

More Georgia Tech News:

• Haynes King Receives Two First Place Votes As Final Heisman Results Are Revealed

• A Way Too Early Breakdown Of Georgia Tech Football 2026 Opponents

• Five Players Georgia Tech Must Retain During The Transfer Portal