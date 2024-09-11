Everything From Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Jordan van den Berg Ahead of Matchup With VMI
Georgia Tech is back at home this Saturday and they will be welcoming in VMI to Bobby Dodd Stadium. After practice on Wednesday, Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On living back in Atlanta and being around family...
"You know, I think my family is the most important thing to me. So being able to have that support around home has really helped me with my performance and my game. Being able to sometimes just disconnect from football and be able to go home, have a family cook meal has really helped me in my mindset."
2. On his reps increasing and his relationship with Coach Simpson...
"Coach Simpson's great. He's really told me a lot. I feel like the more I'm learning the defense, the more comfortable I'm getting, the better I'm becoming. So as I keep learning this style of defense and keep just pursuing it and just learning more, I'll just carry on developing getting better."
3. On what they are taking from the loss to Syracuse...
"I mean every time to take a loss you got to look in the mirror and see where we need to improve and i feel like all the players and the coaches all have really all boarded and we just looking in the mirror and seeing the places that we need to improve on so something like that doesn't happen again."
4. On the pass rush...
"We very motivated. Like D -Line, we want to get to that quarterback. We just got to carry on trust in the process, keep trust in Coach Simpson. We'll get there."
5. On if he is learning any schemes compared to when he was at Penn State...
"Yes, definitely. Every different defensive coordinator will have their own tweaks to the defense, and it's definitely different from what I was running at Happy Valley."
6. On what he has learned about VMI going into Saturday...
"Yeah, we always constantly watching tape, And, you know, you never got to take an opponent lightly, so we take it very serious watching the tape every single day, try and key on on tips and clues, and just we treat like any other game. Yeah, I've seen, like, we've got to have to stop the run. That's the main thing we're going to just really harp on that, making them a one -dimensional team, make them throw the ball."