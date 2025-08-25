Everything from Georgia Tech DL Jordan van den Berg Ahead of Friday's Game vs Colorado
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg talked with the media after Wednesday's practice. He was a productive defensive player for the Yellow Jackets last season, finishing with 23 tackles (16 solo), two fumble recoveries, and a sack. He looks to start the season off on the right foot and make an impact with the team. He talked about the upcoming matchup against Colorado, having a healthy team, and much more. Here is everything he had to say.
On how much last season helps in preparation for going on the road…
“I'd definitely say it helps a lot, especially like we've traveled far, you know, traveling up to Ireland, so I definitely feel like that has prepared us. I definitely feel like we're going to treat this game very seriously. You know, this is a business trip for us. It's not like a vacation. We're excited for the opportunity.”
On having a lot of depth and a healthy team going into week 1…
“You know, honestly, we're really fortunate. You know, the more bodies you can have, the better it is for the back end of the season. You know, we got fortunate that there are not many injuries, you know, just some little soft tissue stuff here and there. It's really good to see everyone stayed healthy. You know, football is a violent sport, so people are going to get hurt. But, you know, we're very fortunate that nothing too bad happened this year."
On the strength of the defensive line…
“I'll say the best thing about this unit is it's definitely a pad-level physicality. I say all of us play with a chip on our shoulder. We want to be the best D-line in the country, and that's what we're striving for every day.”
On whether his approach changes playing against an offensive line with a lot of transfers…
“No, that doesn't change my approach in any way. You know, I'm watching the film, watching all their film from where they came from. I'm just treating it like any other game, just studying them. You know, when you get on the field, you'll have to see some keys there and here and there. But you can watch a lot from previous schools and tell a lot about a player.”