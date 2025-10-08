Everything From Georgia Tech EDGE Amontrae Bradford Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Amontrae Bradford talked to the media on Wednesday ahead of the matchup vs Virginia Tech. Here is all he had to say.
On progression from week to week….
“Just go out there, coach (Kyle)Pope told me every day, get better, don't stop now. Like I'm saying, get in plays, but you still gotta get better and grow, grow, grow.”
On how much special teams helped him from last season, and getting a feel for the game….
“I feel like last year really helped me with getting on the field, the nervousness that I needed. So now that this year came, I was never nervous or anything. just got to get the call to play.”
On what the defense can do improve to defend the run…
“Just being more disciplined, stick to the playbook, get more field time, the usual.”
On point of emphasis defensively…
“They got a good quarterback. They're a pretty good team. So we just got to tune in on the details, like I said before. Stick to what we train for.”
On personal goals and what he focused on during the bye week…
“A lot of recovery fixes from last week, tuning in on my mistakes that I made, and what to improve on this week coming up.”
On what he worked on the most this offseason…
“Mostly the fundamental stuff is what was a big thing for me, like footwork, pad level, stuff like that.”
On whether the game is slowing down for him….
“It's definitely starting to slow down. I feel like I needed it this year to actually see and improve, but it's definitely slowing down a lot.”
On the defensive line and some of the young guys performance this season..
“I feel like we got a pretty good defensive line. We just have to showcase our talent more and just show everybody what we can do. I feel like our defensive line is pretty good. All of our young guys are good. Not just Andre and Christian, but Andre and Christian are good, but we got Derry, Blake, we got Carrington. They all look pretty good.”
On being more of a veteran guy on the defensive line this year…
“It kind of felt weird because I'm the only one from last year. So I had to kind of get used to that. From last year, I was the youngest, and it was like six years, five years, guys. So it was a big change.”
On what he learned from some of the guys last year…
“Well, they used to always tell me throw my hands, know, pad level, fix my stance, so stuff I'm still trying to improve on, but I used to just try to watch what they do and how they go into the game and prepare. I try to do the same thing because they're older and they’ve been in the game longer than me.”
On being 5-0 and not taking plays off, and if it has been resonating with the team…
“Yeah, that definitely resonates with me. I feel like everybody feel like it's a big target on our back because there isn't a lot of teams that are 5-0, that would like to be 5-0. The team was about to storm the field from us if we hadn’t won. I feel like that target on our back has definitely grown.”
Full Interview: