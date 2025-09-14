Everything From Georgia Tech LB EJ Lightsey and DB Omar Daniels After Win Against Clemson
Omar Daniels was one of the best defensive players on the field on Saturday, finishing with seven tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. EJ Lightsey was second on the team with 10 tackles, including six solo. They talked with the media after the win against Clemson. Here is everything they had to say.
Omar Daniels on his turnover and forced fumble…
“All we were talking about was getting the ball out. So there was a big emphasis on the game. Get the ball, and we win the game.
Daniels on the moment today after going through the rebuild…
“It means a lot because nobody knows what we've been through, going through everything with each other. Offseason workouts has been a grind and everybody know how those losses felt. So now we just thank everybody, working with each other and playing hard, having each other back.”
Litghtsey on Coach Gideon’s plan going into the game…
Well, actually, we knew they were going to try to run the ball. So that really was the focus, trying to stop the run. They got some plays in there. We know we just had to play the next play for real. You knew our Klubknik can run with the QB draw, and we had legs on him. With the converted receiver at back, you knew that I was going to try to, I know he's been getting comfortable at running back, so we knew that I was going to try to run it with him or try to get him out in space. Our main focus was stopping the run and everything else to play it out how we play it.
Daniels on how big a role fans played in the game….
“It was the best atmosphere since I've been here, like we need to keep that going, like the fans had a big impact on the game. With us disguising looks out there, and third down, they're making noise. QB not knowing what's going on, like it was a big part of the game plan for sure.”
Lightsey on fan support….
“When the fans show up, we show up, so like the fans will always be a big part of it now, how loud they were today, and hope they continue with the rest of the home games.”
On the mindset when Aidan Birr went to kick the field goal…
“We see it every day at practice. So like, it's no doubt, you’re not nervous or nothing like that, you know, we see it all the time. You know we practiced that situation this week. We knew it was coming; we knew their game could get that close. So we had all the confidence in them, and we knew he was gonna go out there and make it happen.”
Daniels on if Georgia Tech is for real….
“Georgia Tech is for real, but now it's next game mentality. We have fun celebrating this win, but it's the next game. We're 3-0, we've got to keep it rolling. It doesn't stop here.
Lightsey on if Georgia Tech is for real….
“Of course, this was a big game. All of them are big games. This was not our goal before the season started: to beat Clemson, be 3-0. We're trying to go all the way. You still gotta come back next week and put our foot on the gas and go 1-0 next week.”
Daniels On the difference of the program now compared to years ago…
“I feel like now, not saying back then we weren't a team, but I feel like now everybody had that trust. So we're just playing together, leaning on each other. like I said, this will rely back on training together, going through hard times together. So when everybody does their job and leans on their brother, we've got each other back through it all.”
Lightsey on seeing everybody rush the field…
“Man, it's a great feeling, just the fans coming out there and everybody being proud of you. And you like knowing that the fans got your back. They had our back; they did their job the whole game. So, just that feeling, I actually was unaware. I ain't know that they were gonna do that. So once I see them come on the field, I'm like, okay, this is really one of them ones. It just made winning the game; I appreciate it much more. Just seeing the whole city count on us and we went out there and did our job, it felt really good.”
EJ on making plays in space as a linebacker…
Well, for me as a linebacker, you try to work on it every day. You know, like the game has developed, everything is in space on the perimeter. So as a linebacker, that's what you want to work on and like harp on and focus on every play like playing in space. We know we can play in the box, we know we can go like fit up and run it back in the box in the eight gap. But it really gets challenging when you're one on one with a guy in space, like just hopping on that, working on that every day of practice.”
Daniels on what it means to be a part of the rebuild and where the team is now…
“It's a great feeling. We got 20-something seniors on this team.So, like it wasn't really a rebuild. just everybody trusting the coaches and trusting what they have going on for us. So just sticking with each other through it all and just playing ball and trusting everybody.
Daniels on the interception and what went through his mind…
“I was supposed to score. But no, it wasn't chaotic. Like I was calm the whole time, but like I was trying to score. really was. I was cramped up as soon as I jumped. I just was able to make a play. At that point, it was just run, run, run.”