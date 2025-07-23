Everything From Georgia Tech LB Kyle Efford From ACC Media Days
Kyle Efford is the unquestioned leader for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He has led the Yellow Jackets in tackles in each of the last two seasons, and was named to the All-ACC team this past year despite missing a few games due to a midseeason injury. The talented linebacker talked to the media during media days. Here is what he had to say.
On injuries last season and how he feels now….
“Man, I feel great now. My body feels great. I'm just ready to get on that football field. The linebacker room looks good. We've got some good depth in there. We've got some guys that are ready to play ball.”
On working with defensive coordinator Blake Gideon…
“Yes, sir. Coach Gideon has been great so far. He's going to have us playing real fast out there, real instinctual football. He's speeding that defense up for us and we're really excited to get out there and play instinctual football again.”
On EJ Lightsey and Tah’j Butler…
“Yeah, man. Tah'j, EJ, them boys are coming along, man. When it comes to them, it's just going to be about them slowing the game down in their head, staying healthy. When you have a true freshman coming back with, I don't know what, 50, 60 tackles, it says a lot. His game says really all what it needs to say about it.”
On what is is like to be a hometown kid and represent his school…
“It means a lot to me. Staying local was one of the aspects that played into my decision. It kind of is nice being like a hometown hero, per se. But it's just an added, like, intensity towards it. I want to put on for my city.”
On where the defense is improving and how they can replicate success from a year ago…
“I think our front is going to start at the front, obviously. I mean, really all three levels, it's going to be something serious. I definitely think just getting out of such a defined defense and letting us play instinctual football, the game we were playing since we were kids, it's definitely going to work out for the better.”
On how he has approached being a leader…
“One of my major things going into this year was becoming a more vocal leader. I've always been somebody who preferred to lead by example and kind of get things done and just following by default. But I'm to that point now where I'm not going to sit back and watch anything anymore. If I see an issue, I'm going to address it. Definitely becoming a more vocal leader has been my focus.”
Efford will continue to remain a integral part of the Yellow Jackets success and his vocal leadership on the defensive side of the ball could prove pivotal for Georgia Tech in 2025 in reaching their aspirations.