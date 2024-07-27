Everything From Georgia Tech Linebacker Kyle Efford After Fall Camp Practice No. 3
Georgia Tech wrapped up fall camp practice No. 3 on Friday night and the 2024 season is getting closer, with the season opener against Florida State now just four weeks away. The Yellow Jackets are busy preparing and after practice on Friday, one of the defense's top players, linebacker Kyle Efford, spoke with the media on Friday and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On Tyler Santucci...
"I mean, really and truly, he's just, you know, teaching me the game of football. I mean, slowing it down, slowing it down for me. But he's really teaching me the game of football and he's slowing it down for me, like, I mean. And honestly, that's really what I needed. Like, someone who knows the game, who can sit down with me and just talk to me. That's really all I need. So, I mean, regarding game play, I mean, he's gonna let us play football, you know what I mean? So, really, he's Really just teacher, I mean, that's all I can say about that."
2. On the defenses progression since the spring...
"I mean, we came out yesterday and it was already just felt like night and day from the spring, so just that time throughout the summer, just being able to work and just come together as a team as a unit."
3. On him being one of the older guys in the linebacker room...
"I mean, it's been smooth like because like I really just kind of expected it for myself So it means it's been a it's been a very smooth transition I mean and I'm enjoying the system we're I mean, me and Tren playing next to each other, I mean, you can't really get too much better than that, but to me, in my opinion, so. So, I mean, I'm really enjoying it, really enjoying my teammates, I mean, as well as the whole linebacker room, too. We got depth in there, too, so. Should be smooth."
4. On the depth they have at linebacker...
"Yeah, so, I mean, we had EJ come in. I mean, we have Austin, I mean, I mean, we're deep in that linebacker room. So, I mean, we're gonna be able to play ball. I mean, we're gonna be rotating too, so keep some fresh legs out there. I mean, so we always gonna be on go."
5. On how exciting it is to be able to have depth and not have to play all of the snaps...
"Yeah I mean it's almost a good thing to have depth like I mean you're never going to hear a football player complain about being able to take a little rest feeling but I mean regardless just like just keeping fresh legs out there I feel like I mean that's gonna be crucial I mean just just you know playing in the atmosphere and doing the things that we do as but we're going to only leave some fresh legs out there running around."
6. On the defensive line...
"I mean, already thus far, we've been feeling very clean on that second Like our D -line is putting in the work. they're coming in, they're learning our scheme. So already thus far, it's been, again, almost like night and day since we came out here and been playing."
7. On if there has been more intensity at the start of this camp...
"I mean we have a new squad new squad every year So I mean the charisma is always gonna change a little bit But I mean right now we can be coming out. It's hot like fire lit up under us Like we're ready to play and we want to play like I mean it's kind of been building up since the summer like we just like We want we're at that point now. It's like we're kind of in that gray area Like we wanted to be that time like it's time to go. It's time to go to work."