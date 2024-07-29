Everything From Georgia Tech Long Snapper Henry Freer After Monday's Practice
Georgia Tech continued with fall camp today and the Yellow Jackets now have under four weeks to get ready for their season opener against Florida State. After practice today, Georgia Tech long snapper Henry Freer, who was recently put on scholarship, had a chance to speak with the media after practice today and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On what made him come back for another year and what he is looking forward too...
"Yeah, I think the number one thing's probably, I got more school to do. But number two, you know, we've got a good thing going. We've got a program, I think, that's heading in the right direction. And it was a lot of fun last year. And I'm hoping we can have more fun this year."
2. On having coach Brumfield back and adding Coach (Tim) Salem...
"Yeah, I think we're still working hard. Coach Salem's got us working really hard, which is a good thing. And having that consistency with Coach Brumfield, just kind of scheme -wise and same thing as last year, we don't have to spend as much time doing install. I think it helps a lot for the group."
3. On how much he is talking to David (Shanahan) about the upcoming game to Ireland...
"Yeah, I think he's answered a lot of questions about that and you know he's excited but it's also probably we're just waiting for it and hoping it'll get here sooner rather than later at this point."
4. On the growth he has seen from Jamal Haynes...
"Yeah, I remember when Jamal got here, he was playing receiver and I was playing running back. Just great teammate, great guy, works really hard. And so it's nice to see him get kind of the reward for all that hard work for sure."
5. On having David back and having their whole operation back...
"It's huge you know consistency is the biggest thing with that just kind of having the three of us working all summer all winter dialing it in just working on the consistency doing it as many times as we can over and over it's it's huge to have the the same group back and you know all the rhythms know all the kind of quirks and you just keep keep going do it again."
6. On what he came back to school to do and what he plans to do after he graduates...
"So after we finished walk-through, I race over to the lab. Everyone grabs a nap, and I'm fabricating electrodes over there in the lab, trying to get stuff done, hurried before practice starts, and then practice ends. And I've got to go check on whatever I made and make sure nothing's leaking or and then just trying to kind of please everybody a little bit. Yeah, when I'm done, there's a lot of opportunities with Tech. You can pretty much do whatever you want after that. Industry, academia, maybe a startup, something, probably something in industry I think for me, but a lot of opportunities for sure."
7. On Aidan Birr and his kicking process...
"He, you know, wants to get it off as soon as we can. No need to, you know, wait. We know what we're doing. We just want to go out and get it done."