Everything From Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator George Godsey In His First Media Session

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey met with the media for the first time. Here is everything he had to say on Thursday.

On the timeline with him and Coach Key…

“Yeah, there are a lot of variables that end up happening there as coaches toward the end of the season. Brent and I had a long conversation. We had multiple conversations on philosophy, approach, organizing an offense. We've known each other for a while. Our principles match up. We're committed to developing. We're committed to challenging our players and utilizing all the players in all the positions. So as that went through, it arrived at a good place for both of us, and I'm happy to be here.”

On the wide receiver position and who is standing out….

“I mean, I love the group. It's our second day, so we have a ways to go. Not really, this isn't foreign to me. New guys coming in, having to transition to a new offense, new vernacular. Those guys are studying. They got a great coach with Jafar Williams. Really excited to work with Jafar and the group. A lot of versatility. The guys returning, I love Jordan. Jordan's been great with that group as far as leadership goes. And we got some guys coming in, too, that have put a good foot forward. And as I said, we're on day two right now.”

On his relationship with head coach Brent Key...

“We're friends off the field, but professionally we've worked together. We've always been in contact. We've worked for great coaches throughout our careers, so we constantly communicate with that. uh So there's a lot of football talk that goes on. I know he's a busy man. He knows I'm a busy man. We have our conversations, and they're quick and to the point. We're after chasing whatever the project is, we're chasing perfection.”

On how much he is looking forward to the tight end position….

“I've coached a lot of positions, and we're going to use the guys out there that we trust and depend on. And right now it's about opportunities. We've got different forms of tight ends, different forms of receivers, different forms of backs. They're all getting opportunities. And we'll coach them hard, and we'll give them some love, and we'll give them an opportunity, and then they'll earn their spots on the field. When we arrive there on game day, which is so far away right now.”

On being back at Georgia Tech….

“Well, first, just coming back, it's been great. I missed Atlanta, I missed Georgia Tech, and I missed being a part of this program, and I'm happy to be back. Happy to do what I can to help us keep moving on the track that Brent's created. Now, I love the foundation that he's created here with being tough and disciplined. We're committed to developing the players as I spoke about earlier. So that's what it's about. We have those conversations, how are we gonna move player X forward? How are we gonna move player Y forward?

And keep giving them those opportunities. We're not looking to move guys to the side right away, especially right now. Everybody's gonna get an opportunity. We'll form our team as we get closer to the season and start seeing what everybody does well and what they don't do well. So we're really on board. I'm part of that process. I'm bored with Brent’s program, and I love it. And every day I'm learning something new too.”

On what has stood out so far….

“Well, the tempo of practice, you know, it's intense, and you know, there's some drills where I catch myself looking to the script too. So I'm part of that phase, getting on pace here with the schedule. Quarterbacks are working hard by position. They're controlling the unit. Chris does an unbelievable job with those guys, getting them prepared for practice. Jimmy with the backs, he's doing an excellent job. We're utilizing everybody there in that room. I talked about Jafar and the receivers and Nate Brock with the tight ends. Those guys are gonna be challenged. They're gonna have multiple roles and every one of them is studying their butt off to try to get out there and put the best foot forward here for the program.”

On the size of the team and the offensive line.

“When we create force, we need some mass. And I like that. Like bigger players there, they start moving guys, but also the smaller guys can help us too. But we do have a big unit, now we got to transfer that to actual production on the field. So we're chasing that, we're putting those guys.

in multiple roles to see what they can do. The linemen are playing multiple spots. Alan Mogard does a hell of a job of getting those guys in different spots. I look, I'm seeing one guy at guard, next time he's at right tackle, and we're moving the guys around, and we're gonna see what they can do to help us to create that sizable advantage up front.”

On what a successful spring looks like….

“We have some goals that we've created, and none of them is situational. None of them has the opponent in mind, okay? All of them are in-house, and all of those are what I call the RSTLNE of football. You're gonna block with low pads, you're gonna secure the ball, you're gonna have an efficient passing game. And so those things, they're non-negotiables with us. When we see those here off course, and we get those tightened up real quickly, and then- We move forward, but those will equate to winning. It's not a fancy play, it's not a fancy run or a pass. We got brand new players at all the positions. It's gonna be a different offense and players will determine what that offense looks like.”

On the running game and the players in the running back room including Shane Marshall and JP Powell….

“Shane had a big run today. You know, JP's playing multiple spots. You know, Trey Maddox, you know, I like him running through the tackles too. So it's a good group. You know, most people think that, you know, you just have one running back on the field. So we'll be creative. We'll find some ways to get as many of them on the field as we can, you know, and I love that group. They're diligent, you know, they're, and they get out there, and there's some glimpses of every one of em them that show coaches that they're gonna be fighting for themselves getting in on that field, more than just one of them at a time.”

On having the quarterback starter at the end of the spring…

“We haven't really gotten, know, the end of spring, I think that'll declare itself. But everyone was working. I love Cole the way he's working out there. Graham shows some things, you know, I know we don't speak of them, but they've been encouraging. Grady's had a nice couple of balls today. He's doing a good job with the offense and then Berto's very familiar with running the show, and you can tell how he's poised. So that whole group, Chris will lead that charge, and we'll see where that's at the end of spring.”

On what he is looking for in a starting quarterback…

“First thing is to protect the ball, take charge. Fish and passing game. Make sure we got the right groupings in and out of the field. Command of the huddle tempo. Obviously, when you get into passing the ball, all that stuff, that's gonna be there with the right decisions. If the defense doesn't wanna give us a deep shot, then we'll take the profit, and we'll move on. If they wanna go up there and challenge us, and there's an opportunity to make them pay, then that's what we'll do. Being decisive, all that matters. There are a lot of little things that don't show up on the stat sheet that basically determine how you lead the team. They had a great one here last year, so we got some big shoes to fill. And uh, we'll do our best at that position, make sure we protect the ball and lead the charge.”

On what he looks for in offensive leaders….

“You've got to know what you did, what we're doing, and then you've got to execute. I mean, period. You know, most of the leaders that we all think of, they were good executors, you know. Coaches, we can't get out there and execute. We know what we're doing. So we need you to do both. That's how we say it.”

On the pro day on Friday and any advice…

“Give it your shot, man. Get out there and do what you do. There's gonna be some teams that like the players coming out of this institute. Just the guys from last year watching them. I know there were a bunch of guys last year. There'll be some, too, in the future, and we're looking to develop them and get them ready for that pro day."