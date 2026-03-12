Everything From Georgia Tech OL Jameson Riggs On Thursday

On if he has a preference of where he plays and playing multiple positions….

“It's been good. It's been a really good experience for me. I'm good at playing whatever helps the team the most. I've been taking reps all over, right tackle, left tackle, and even some center so far in the spring. Being versatile is always good, helps the team, and helps you prepare to be ready at the next level. So it's been really good for me getting to learn all those different positions and the different things that come with it, the different speeds of the game, all those things.”

On having Coach Mogridge coming back to the team….

“Yeah, it was really good to see him back just because he already knew who we were. He already knew how we like to do things around here, the mentality and that sort of thing. Just the mindset and the energy he has been bringing that sort of energy and passion into the room. But having him back was really good. already knew the players and knew you know these guys need these things to be helped out, and it was really good to have him back.”

On what he wants to work on in drills and go at the defensive linemen…

“Yeah, I love to compete for sure. I guess those D liners, especially one-on-ones. Just trying to be physical, trying to move your feet well. Some of the new guys are still getting the hang of their go-to moves, what they like to do. So that's been good these first two days. But just trying to show what you can do out there, trying to compete with those guys. Obviously, you have to win every rep and everything. um Like I said, it's a lot of learning what these guys like to do with the new guys like J-Walk and all those dudes. So that's been good for sure.”

On having an oppportunity to showcase his talent and what he can do…

“Yeah, it's really good. I needed that time, though, for sure. I came in here, and I wasn't ready. I needed to develop mentally, which was a big thing for me and that confidence in playing my game the right way. But it's really good. I'm really enjoying this spring so far, trying to move forward in a leadership position of the group, trying to bring these guys along and really push everybody. I'm just really hoping to do some good things.”

On what he is working on to elevate his game….

“I've been trying to be really intentful with everything I do. It's easy to kind of get lost in the wash, and I'm trying to be really intentional with the little things every play, loading my stance up, my hands, just all that stuff, especially with the new offense, you're having to learn new calls and all these things. It can be easy to kind of lose the little details. I'm trying to really push myself to do everything right every time.”

On what it is like playing with the Heard twins and stepping into a leadership role…

“It's kind of crazy. It feels like just yesterday I was brand new in my first spring. But it's been good. It's been good. The young guys have been working really hard. The twins, especially. They've been working really hard. They're really coachable. I've just been trying to step up into that role, like you said, trying to be more vocal, trying to lead by example, bring these guys along with me. It's been something that took me a couple of weeks to really get comfortable with, but I feel like I've been doing a good job. I'm gonna have to tell those guys, I guess, trying to lead the room. We've got other guys like Joe, who's kind of stepped up. One of the new centers from Alabama is a leader in the room, too. But it's been good, those young guys have been working hard, excited to see what they can do.”

On playing around Alberto Mendoza and the new guys…

“It's been really good. Those guys bring a really good mindset. A really good attitude. So leaders in the huddle are pushing everybody, trying to bring everybody up and elevate this room in this team to what we can do. Those guys have been awesome, excellent players, but even better as leaders and role models for the other guys.”

On the message, he is telling the team after a disappointing finish…

“The way last year ended was not the way we wanted it to be. So we're really trying to emphasize, like I said, the little things that take you there and that elevate your game. Emphasizing everything is really important because it's the small things that get you beat, especially late in the season, fundamental, those sort of things. So we don't uh want this year to end like last year for sure. So just trying to emphasize toughness, effort, all those things. get us there.”

On the difference of the room from this year compared to when he came in….

“We've got a lot of big, powerful guys, and that's always good. It's even better as we have big guys who can move. So that's been really good for us, and just being able to try and dominate the run game, try and move guys off the ball with those bigger guys. But yeah, the room's a lot different than it was when I first got here, but all for the better.”