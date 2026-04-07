Everything From Georgia Tech OL Joseph Ionata After Tuesday Practice

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Joseph Ionata has been another standout this spring and is continuing to learn the new scheme and establishing himself on the offensive line. Here is everything he had to say.

On learning new assignments and system…

“It's obviously a big shift, but Coach Mo and other coaches on staff do such a great job. We have open hours from 4.30 to 6 every night, so we'll go in there. We hang out. Watch practice a little bit deeper than we could necessarily in the morning. We're really able to go in depth on stuff, new calls and then scheme-wise, they do a really good job at helping you calm down. That's been something I've been working on is like getting to my spot, calming down, finding the mic and then getting everyone set.”

On his journey to Georgia Tech….

“So when I committed to Alabama, I went for coach Saban and I love those two years there. Then once I hit the portal, I knew I wanted to play for a coach like Coach Saban. So Coach Key obviously um is right up the alley, offensive line coach at heart. So that was super big. Then my connection with Coach Mo was huge. Coach Mo gave my first offer at high school. So once I hit the portal, I knew that I was going to be really interested here. And then I'm just so grateful it was able to work out.”

On blocking for a unit that wants to run the ball…

“Yeah, it's awesome, man. I really love it. We kind of joked that all you have to do is get in front of the linebacker with these running backs and how this scheme is built. It's a lot of fun to... We like to pass block, but it's especially fun to get after them in the run.”

On being put on leadership council and the role…

“I've been around a lot of leaders throughout my college experience. Some great guys that have shown me how to lead and then some how not to lead. So that's been a thing like I really, one thing I do a lot is I talk with some of my buddies on the team. Like I try to see what comes across well, what doesn't, what I can improve on. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity ah to be a leader on this team. It's been something that has been my life goal even when I was young, not playing football, playing baseball, but it's always been a goal for me to be a leader on the team, super important to me.”

On being under center as opposed to in shotgun…

“I ran a lot of under center last year at the place I was. So it's not really new to me. I think if you ask most centers, they kind of like it because you don't really have to worry about necessarily having a perfect snap. You just kind of get it up there. Their hands are there and you can fire off the ball. So that's kind how I feel personally.”

On what guys who have stood out in the offensive line…

“Everyone has played a huge role this spring and everyone's really stepped up since I even got here. Just an almost drastic transformation for most of the guys. One constant obviously, is (Jameson) Riggs. Dude comes in, works his butt off every day. He's also great on the leadership council, so we talk a lot. Will Reed is one of my best friends. We kind of connected as soon as I got here. He's playing center for the first time this spring. And you know, he's just been really working his tail off. know, playing center is pretty hard, especially when you're not used to it. You know, he used to play tackle and guard. So he's been working super hard. Then, I mean, you can talk about anyone on the line. could go on for a while.”

On whether or not he is giving Reed any pointers…

“Yeah, of course. We talk all the time. Jacob Benjamin, we talk all the time about um playing center, like what we see with each other. You know, I'm going, he's watching, he'll tell me what he sees in that rep. He comes back, I'll watch him, you know, refit a hand or some tips that I've picked up throughout my time playing center.”

On the running backs and their effectiveness in shotgun or under center…

“I'm sure there's probably a stat around that somewhere, but I think they're great no matter what we do. If we just put a hat on a hat, they're gonna make us right and they're gonna make someone mess. So we're very grateful for these running backs that we have.”

Full interview: