Everything From Georgia Tech OL Kevin Peay Jr After Tuesday's Practice

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Kevin Peay Jr talked to the media for the first time in his career. Peay Jr has been getting some run at the left guard spot this psring and making some noise in the process. here is everything he had to say to the media on Tuesday afternoon

On what it is like playing for Coach Mogridge

“I mean, like he's gonna bring energy every day. like you going to come in with a mindset ready to work. So I feel like him bringing that energy is gonna elevate, like all the guys in the room. So I really appreciate that from him.”

On sitting behind the older guys last season..

“I mean, definitely sit behind, I mean, Red and Joe, those older guys, it elevated my game to another level because I had to come in every day, know what I mean, ready to work, all my stuff. So I feel like those two guys pushed me a lot when that were here, and now I feel like it's coming to light now.”

On the competition this year…

“I feel like the competition this year is definitely similar to last year. We got guys in here working, busting their tail each and every day. I feel like the competition is great here.”

On the battles with the defensive line…

“I feel like me and Tawfiq we go at there every day. Like every day, we're trying to make each other better, get each other better. We're going to compete at everything we do. like him, I mean him coming in, doing that. So every day we got a challenge. So Thursday, we'll come out here. We'll have to attempt the whoop.”

On the battles with Christian Garrett…

“I'll say the signing competition with Tawfiq. CG, he's stepping in different role this year also. Me and him competing together each and every day is going to get each other better.”

On his priority this spring…

“My priority right now is just not me using my hands, using my hands a lot more. Get them inside on the pass game, game, just really just be physical.”

On working with Joseph Ionata…

“I feel like I've been a big part of offense. You know what mean? Joe's a smart guy. He's no he knows what he's doing, and if he ID, then you know, I mean, we gotta get the job done, so that's what it is.”

Full Interview: