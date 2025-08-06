Everything From Georgia Tech OL Malachi Carney After Tuesday's Practice
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Malachi Carney talked to the media after fall camp practice on Tuesday about his transition from South Alabama, the open competition at right tackle, and what he brings to the group. Here is everything he had to say.
On his background and how he ended up at Georgia Tech…
“Really, it was a long decision. Just off the fact that I was leaving a Sun Belt school, and I had good chemistry with that team as well. I had a lot of players that I had a lot of good bonds with, but I feel like I just need to be somewhere where I can get to the next level. Coach Brent Key hit me up, and we had a great conversation. Coach Geep Wade and I had lot of great conversations, and they brought me on a visit. We just had a real sit-down talk, and everything was just authentic and real. It was love, so that just motivated me more to just come to Georgia Tech. I just want to be at Tech. That was my process right there.
On what the transition has been like to the Yellow Jackets ….
“It's not so different. It’s just different wording and stuff like that, but it's really not that much different. I feel like, as an offensive line, it’s all the same thing, you're taking the same steps. So it shouldn't be that hard for you to just learn something new, just learn a new word or something like that. It was pretty easy. I just got to stay maintaining it, you know what I'm saying? Just keep grinding.
What is it like learning from all the former offensive linemen that are on the staff...
“It really is amazing, especially Coach Key. He coached at Alabama, so it was like he knows stuff that I don't even know. So it's like, I love it. It's more knowledge that I am getting day by day, so I love it.”
On what he brings to the offensive line group…
“I bring a lot of physicality. I'm a head-first guy. I'm trying to get my head in something, just knocking it back as far as I can until I just can't no more until they blow the whistle. So I just bring a lot of physicality, just a lot of dominance. So I feel like I bring a lot. So I'm just ready to play and continue to fight for a spot. Nothing is given to you. So I'm still fighting for a spot. I just want to be one of those guys.”
On playing more marquee games at Georgia Tech, and if it excites him…
“Yeah, it does, but I just want to play football. I try not to let it just overwhelm me, and just focus on the game. That's all I try to do.”
On what the competition has been like on the right side of the offensive line…
“It's been an amazing competition. The competition has been amazing to get me better, to get better in my craft. We've got amazing defensive ends. I can't lie. They help me out. I lose a rep, I go over there and talk to them and tell me what they saw from their perspective.”