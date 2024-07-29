Everything From Georgia Tech Punter David Shanahan After Monday's Practice
Georgia Tech continued with fall camp today and the Yellow Jackets now have under four weeks to get ready for their season opener against Florida State. After practice today, Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan, who is from Ireland, had a chance to speak with the media for the first time since the spring, and here is everything that he had to say
1. On if he is sick of talking about Ireland...
"I feel like I just kind of go on autopilot and give everyone the same answer at this stage, but nah, it's fun, honestly. I mean, we only have like four more weeks of it, so just trying to embrace it for what it is and looking forward to it."
2. On if people back home are talking to him about it...
"Yeah they are, I got people popping up out of the woodwork that I haven't spoken to in ten years looking for tickets. I'm getting hit up a lot as you put my dad in charge of all the tickets. Don't have to worry about it anymore. It's exciting, it's definitely building."
3. On if there is someone in his family that he is really excited to see him play...
"I don't know, my whole family's never been at one game together, like they've all been here, like, kind of, my brothers will come out and my parents will come out, work schedules or whatever, so having them all in the one place and coming to see me would be pretty cool, that would be a lot of fun, for sure."
4. On if there is any one thing he wants to be able to do with his teammates...
"Honestly, probably the Irish breakfast, I think it's so good. You don't really get it over here, there's pub photos in Midtown, it's an Irish pub, they do it pretty well, but that's definitely something I'm looking forward to. I'm talking to Erin, our nutritionist about it as well, and she said it would be an Irish breakfast."
5. On what someone should do if they make the trip to Ireland...
"One thing, I would say the Guinness Storehouse, honestly, it's a lot of fun there. It's really cool. You're going to see what's made and it's kind of like best view of Dublin at the very top of it, so I definitely recommend that."
6. On if people know who they are rooting for over there...
"'I'm hoping, I'm hoping they do at this stage, yeah. We're in their white and gold, yeah."
7. On if he has been to the stadium to see a football game...
Yeah, so that's where they play the rugby and the soccer usually. So I've never actually been to a game there, but we flew over there last July. A couple of us flew over, so we were on the field there, so. But I mean, I've known Know about I've watched so many games on TV from there. So it's pretty pretty cool. We're getting to get into play there."
8. On how to get consistency kicking...
"Yeah, I think it's just a natural progression of, you know, coming in as a freshman that I haven't played before, so it's always going to be probably the toughest thing. It's consistency because you don't have anything really to fall back on. So I was always going to calm, but it was just going to take time. So yeah, t's just natural progression really. I've been here for three years now, going on the fourth year. So yeah, I look forward to it. It's going well so far."
9. On Coach (Tim) Salem...
"Yeah, it would be accurate. I think I've done more sit -ups in the last three days and I've probably done it in three years here. But it's fun. I think he coached tight ends for most of his career, so it kind of brings that mentality and It's kind of like a hybrid of tight ends and specialist, so it's fun. Keeps us busy anyways."