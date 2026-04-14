Everything From Georgia Tech QB Grady Adamson After Tuesday's Practice

Everything From Grady Adamson after he met with the media on Tuesday. Here is everything he had to say.

On how he feels like he has developed…

“I think coming in last summer, you don't get the full learning experience for spring. But learning behind Haynes, especially during the season, gave me a huge step up. I didn't have the pressure of possibly playing, but I knew I had Haynes to learn from every day. So just sat back and learned from him. Then being here this spring, especially with the new offense, having to study more, learn more with the coaches, more. I've learned a lot more than I could have. So that's been good.”

On what is the impact of having Chris Weinke as his quarterbacks coach…

“I mean, think towards the end of last year, know, I definitely started to get like really comfortable with that offense and I think all of the QBs were. As we got into this new offense, I mean, having Weinke is just a huge help. mean, I'll go see him a couple of times a week to watch film with him, watch like go over the practice stuff. He's probably the best coach I could be around, just the experience he has. I mean, that's probably just the person he is to make sure we know everything we need to know before we're on the field. So just having that guy makes it a lot easier.”

On his competitive spirit and pushing people…

“Yeah, I mean, think especially, you know, from Deer Creek in high school in Oklahoma, me and my friends always like push each other really hard every day. So I know we took working out and running like super seriously down there with our strength conditioning program. So that was kind, just like the culture and the mindset I already had coming up. So when I got here, I just kept going. It's definitely made the other guys better, and it's fun to just push each other and get better. So it's been good.”

On how his game has changed since high school...

“Yeah, I think now, especially going into college, I've definitely learned more of like, you know, where I want to go pre-snap, like more defence post-snap. So just keep learning on that stuff, and you know, seeing the coverage and knowing the routes like where they're going to break it, you know, if they're breaking out, breaking in. I probably didn't have, you know, all that knowledge in high school. I kind of just relied more on my ability, but I've definitely taken another step in just learning the real football stuff in here. As far as your fit, you know, in the offense under the old offense and now.”

On the fit in the new offense compared to the old one.

“Haynes last year, like they ran him a good amount, which, you know, I did in high school. I think I fit into that offense pretty well. But I think, you know, this year, you know, maybe there are, there's some more, you know, in the pocket passing stuff, but they still, you know, use my running ability and give me some read plays. So I think either way, maybe there's not as many run plays, but they still use my ability.”

On his name being brought up constantly in the spring…

“It definitely makes me feel good. I try to do everything we do out there. I'm trying to be the first night guy and just win everything we do. So I think that does stem from high school, competing against my friends and my teammates back home. I don't like to lose, so it definitely feels good, though when it's recognized.”

On this year balancing a new offense with a quarterback competition…

“I think it just makes us all better, honestly. We're not like, it's not very like, it's not political at all. We're just competing every day, taking up everyone's play at a time. So we're all trying to learn it too. So we'll go with each other, go over stuff together. We all want to be the best we can in this offense. Just not having the guy yet does help us just keep competing and keep getting better every day.”

On the new offensive coordinator offense and playing under coach Godsey…

“Honestly, I didn't run that much under center stuff in high school. I've had fun with under center stuff and it's more of the play-action stuff out under center or even just there, honestly, there's more checks and stuff that they've given us the ability to do this year than they did last year, at least for me. So that part's been fun.”

On the complexity and verbiage of the offense…

“There's a lot of verbiage in this off; I'm curious how it compares in terms of complexity with what you did before. There's definitely more verbiage. I wouldn't say it's too much more than it was last year, but there's definitely a lot more little details in each thing. And there's a lot more, like there's just more formations, more just little words throughout the offense that we didn't have last year. There's more depth in it.”

On the relationship among the quarterbacks…

“We're all pretty close. We get back from practice, we're all hanging out in the locker room over there and hanging out in the hot tub. I think, especially last year, coming from last year, I came in, and all those guys were best friends. So that's just the standard that I knew coming in. We just keep getting to know each other more. I wouldn't say we've had any bad moments. We're just all friends, having a good time.”

On the focus in the spring game…

“I think it all starts just getting the play from Godsey, getting in the huddle, making sure everybody knows what they're doing, and then getting to the last scrimmage and seeing the defense, knowing where I want to go, and even post-snap, just seeing the coverage and then make a good decision.”