The Next Breakout Star On The Defensive Line For Georgia Tech

I think it will be very clear who the next breakout candidate is for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the defensive line, and a player who will capture the nation's eye. He had a productive spring for Georgia Tech and went off in the spring game for two sacks. He has a different motor, is tough to block, agile, and an opposing team's nightmare. Meet Noah Carter. Carter transferred over to the Yellow Jackets in the offseason, and it may just be their best acquisition from the portal.

For years, Georgia Tech has struggled to get consistent pressure on the quarterback and stop the run. Of course, it is a team effort, but the Yellow Jackets now have a game wrecker and a player who should help in that regard. One of the first things that catches your eye about Carter is his quick first step. Then he uses his violent hands to stifle offensive linemen, whether it is swiping down or using his strong arm. He has an array of moves at his disposal that can be effective. His defensive ends coach, Kyle Pope, is excited about what he can bring to the table.

"I think all of those guys are working just to speak on every one of them. But a guy like Noah Carter, when I say I'm very excited about him, it's because at the end of the day, with Noah, you talk about a guy who was a receiver in high school. So you already see the speed, the movement patterns, and things like that. He'll go bite your face off if you need to as well.

That's what excites me about him. He only knows one speed. He only knows one way of doing things. And that's what I love about him. He's a guy who just wanted an opportunity to show what he can bring to the table. He's getting that opportunity," said Pope.

So why is he a breakout candidate?

The Crimson Tide players and coaches work during practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) runs a pass rush drill. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

I think the biggest thing for Carter is that he wants to be great. Carter will not need any extra motivation to bring 100% every single day. He is also playing with a chip on his shoulder. He had limited snaps as a freshman last year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now, he is in a prime position to be a long-term starter for Georgia Tech and even a potential All-ACC selection. Yes, he is that good. It's been quite a while since Georgia Tech has had a player of his caliber who can dominate.

I think he mentally is everything and will be infectious with the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. His play matches his personality, and he is a humble, quiet beast that is looking to overpower you. That will pay dividends for the Yellow Jackets, especially with their strenuous schedule of 11 Power 4 opponents. Don't be surprised if you see Carter winning a bunch of accolades at the end of next season.