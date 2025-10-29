Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Ahead Of The Matchup vs NC State On Saturday
Star quarterback Haynes King talked to the media on Wednesday before Georgia Tech travels to Raleigh to face NC State. Here is everything he had to say.
On playing against a sellout crowd on Saturday against NC State…
“Oh, for sure, I mean, but it's always good and fun to play in sellout crowd stuff like that. We still gotta be able to communicate and handle that atmosphere. I think we've been doing a good job so far of making it loud during practice and whatnot. So I feel like we'll have everything handled.”
On whether he talked to quarterback coach Chris Weinke about what he went through as a player…
“Every now and then. I try to meet with him multiple times a week, you know, every day if I can. Some weeks it doesn’t happen. For the most part, we'll get in there and talk, and you know, we'll be talking, watching film, and then afterwards, you know, he's checking on me and just my personal life. We’re talking about that, and I’ll ask. We'll get into stuff like that, topics of that such.
On if Weinke gives him advice on handling pressure…
“Oh, for sure. I mean that' honestly, that's just how he coaches as well. That's just standard is everybody, and you know it's not just me. It's what he expects out of know, follow Philo, Graham, Grady, Guthrie, all of them.”
On what it means to him to be mentioned with Joe Hamilton and Georgia Tech legends…
“It means a lot. Like you said, the legends that came through here and just, you know, getting mentioned in that category, and in the same sense as them, it means a lot to me. The job's not done, and if we don't finish it the right way, then you're gonna be forgotten about. That's not necessarily what I'm thinking about, but as long as we handle our business, everything will be just fine.”
On the NC State defense….
“They play with anger. They run to the ball. You know, if we don't handle our business, then it's going to be a rough night. You know, they got a good atmosphere. I believe it's their homecoming too. So you know they're going to give us their best shot if we're not ready for it, then you know we're going to struggle. But you know, I feel like we're doing a really good job of communicating and trying to prepare for this atmosphere and for their defense.”
On what he has seen from the defensive secondary despite all the injuries in practice…
“I mean, they're definitely developing throughout this week and even throughout the whole season. That's why we have these devo practices.. That's why we go good on good, ones versus twos, twos versus ones, like these different scenarios to have guys develop throughout the season for times like this, because you're going to need the depth. It's always the next guy up. When stuff happens, it's the next man up, and the standard doesn't change. But so far, they've done a really good job this week of handling it and being prepared so far and playing fast.
On Dean Patterson…
“I love Dean. He knows what to do. He's very savvy, smart, dependable, gets open, and just does his job. He's just been consistent for us throughout this whole season. To see him be able to make plays, getting a ball in his hand and let him show his talents, it's just fun just seeing guys like that being able to do that.”
On the depth of the team and at the wide receiver spot…
“I mean, it means a lot. Like I said, it's hard to share one ball around. If you're able to get six, seven, eight guys the ball in hand and in space and let them work, it just shows that, you know, we're spreading the ball around. We're hitting them all on all different kind of angles, whether it's running, passing, check downs, deep shots, stuff like that. That just shows that we're not really one-dimensional or two-dimensional. Everybody can have success with the ball in their hand, and we can hit them at any point in time.
On if he has a favorite play in the playbook…
“Touchdown. As long as it goes for a touchdown, it doesn't matter. I don't want to say too much, and then the other team starts looking at the interview. Touchdown is always my favorite.”
On the homecoming crowd on Saturday vs Syracuse…
“It's not really just, you know, this team. It's the whole fans, the students, you know, for them to come out here and have a sellout crowd like that, it was very fun. We love the support that they're doing and we want them to continue to do it throughout this year and for the next year upcoming.”
On wide receivers making plays on the perimeter…
“I mean, for us to be able to make plays on the perimeter, they've got to get it started and block very good on the perimeter. If they don't, it's a hard time making two, three people miss at the same time. So far, they've done a really good job of doing that, protecting each other. Because if you work your butt out getting blocks for the other ones. Coaches are gonna see that and they're like, okay, now we're gonna try to give you the ball. You've worked for it. We're gonna try to find a way to get you the ball as well. That's what's kind of transpired throughout this whole season. Everybody working for each other, protecting each other on the edge. And like I said, just getting it started so others can make people miss and make explosive plays.”
On the evolution of the offense and the next step they can take…
“Take those handful of plays that we have that people either are not focused or not locked in and have those like brain farts or whatever, and try to limit those as much as possible. Because if we're detailed, focused, and everybody's on the same page, we're probably gonna have a good chance of executing that play. But if one person messes up, it can mess up the whole play and stop it right there. Then we have a negative play, a negative first down or second down play. Now you're behind the chains. So as long as we do that, then I feel like that's our next step, what we have to do is limit the brain farts and stuff like that.