Everything From Georgia Tech's Luke Harpring Ahead Of Matchup Against Duke
Luke Harpring is coming off one of his best games of the season vs Virginia Tech finishing with three catches for 39 yards. He has continued to see his role expand in the offense and talked to media on Wednesday ahead of the matchup
On his yards after catch ability….
“I think of myself as a versatile tight end, able to do stuff in the pass game and make people miss as far as that goes. I think that's kind of starting to show.”
On Luke Harpring last year compared to this year…
“Years different. I've come a long way, I'd say. You know, I’ve still got ways to go. I've put on some weight, feel stronger, and I feel faster.”
On the next level of his progression…
“I really feel like just being more versatile, honestly, I feel like I've started to show glimpses of what I can do, and I think I can do more of more of that and also more in the blocking game in the run game too.”
On the physicality of his game and if he has always had it….
“Yeah, I think so. I mean, definitely just coming from like a receiver background in high school, just kind of making people miss and whatnot, and be able to read defenses as people are coming at you. I feel like that's kind of been with me all the way.”
On his best mentors in his growth process…
“Honestly, just the other guys in the room. Just the three older guys, Josh, Brett, and JT, they've been awesome. Just learning from them. Just them being older guys telling me their experiences and whatnot with things in the past that they've gone through and helping me out.”
On working with coach McKnight to find the open area in the zones…
“I mean, we work. We work a lot in practice, you know, finding the windows and the defenses and whatnot. Then we watch a lot of film to outside of practice, trying to find like holes and defenses and in gaps on where we can attack and whatnot. So yeah, it's been good.”
On the Duke defense…
“They're good. They got two pretty good defensive ends. They're strong, they're versatile, they're long, but I think we've got some gaps, and they have gaps in their defense that I think we can attack. I think it's gonna be a great match, but we gotta be ready to play and bring our A game.”
On having Haynes King as his quarterback…
“Haynes is awesome, yeah. I mean, I love Haynes. He's not super raw in the game, but then you get behind him and you see him work and you're like, dang, this guy can go. That's awesome. Just see his grit and toughness and whatnot. It just really inspires you to move forward and put your best on the field.”
On former head coach Alan Chadwick having 450 wins…
“Yeah, he's awesome. He's super old-fashioned, you know, sticks to his roots. He's been great. Yeah, down in the Marist days. He's been going a while now. But yeah, congratulations to him for 450. That's awesome. I remember his 400th in my sophomore year. So yeah, that's awesome."