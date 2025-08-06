Everything From Georgia Tech Star OL Keylan Rutledge After Tuesday's Fall Camp Practice
All-ACC standout offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge talked to the media at the conclusion of fall camp practice on Tuesday evening. Rutledge touched on the next step for this group, his leadership and mindset, and being healthy in 2025. Here is everything he had to say.
On what has it been like playing alongside Malachi Carney…
“Yeah, he's a funny dude, but he's a great player. Powerful. I mean, that's what I would describe him by. He's a big boy, wide body, powerful. Got some good feet, too. Got to clean some technique stuff up, but, man, he comes off that ball, and you can feel it. It's powerful.
On if he talks to guys who made the transition up a level from their previous schools…
"Yeah, I think there are tidbits, but at the end of the day, I'm a believer. If you can play ball, you can play ball. I mean, it's football. You’ve been playing it since you were little. A lot of times, I don't know necessarily his situation, but a lot of times, some of the guys that went to that level should have been here and just happened not to be that way. But yeah, I've told him to just go out there and play ball. He's got a lot of playing experience. He's played in a lot of games. So just do what you've been doing. And if there's anything you're hairy on, I'll let you know and we'll figure it out."
On what is the next step for this group to get better…
“I think we show up every day. We're tough, we're resilient. We have some guys that have played meaningful snaps. We have a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot of meaningful steps that were going to count on that have played in Georgia Tech uniforms, right? So there are a couple of guys that have played a lot of snaps. There are some that have really good talent, but you really don't know till the lights are bright and you gotta go out there. So I think that's what I'm looking forward to. Just keep stacking days, and when it's time to show up, show up."
On how the offensive lineman bond….
“Yeah, I think you started like eating together. I mean, we're big boys and we're always eating in the locker room, just anything. O-line's a special group. We're always together. Five got to play as one, I'm a believer in that. I think the closer you are with the guy next to you is gonna translate to the field. I mean, once the season starts up, we're gonna be going out to eat every week. And then obviously we're in training camps, so we're with each other from 7 o'clock till 10 o'clock every night. I'm a firm believer in that, and just the closer we are, the better we are."
On being healthy in camp this year…
“I feel way better. I'm stronger. I'm more explosive. I'm not going to make an excuse about last camp. I did what I was supposed to do, but I think I'm playing at a much higher level. And just knowing the scheme, knowing what's expected. Like, Georgia Tech practices are hard. I mean, we grind and that's different than Middle Tennessee. Having team runs, and it's JJ right there. Hey, it's good on good like iron sharpens iron. I think you're ready for that. You’ve been preparing since January for this moment to go put pads on and do what we do every day and bang and claim. So it's been good."
On being a selfless leader of the team….
“I think that's what this program should be about. I think that's what we're about. Grit. Toughness. Discipline. Commitment. Execution. Those are pillars If you want the best for Georgia Tech, and this white and gold, I think you're going to do what was required. So like, if you're 50, well, 50 is good. That's 100, right? That's your 100, so go out there and do it. I think that's always been my mindset. And I think if you're in these buildings, it better be your mindset. If it's not, then we're going to get you right. It's going to be your mindset. So I think that's kind of how I look at it."
On Benjamin Galloway being a top-eight offensive lineman on the team…
“Yeah, I think he's there. He's improved a lot. I think with him, the ability, he's powerful, he's strong. Some guys just develop at a different rate right here, and I think him slowing the game down understanding stuff, but he's definitely in that eight. I mean, he's a good ball player. He really is. You know, he could go a lot of places and play, but he loves Georgia Tech. He's from this area, so he wants to be here, and he bleeds gold and white. So I respect that dude. He was my roommate, so I love him. He's a grinder. He's definitely got a top eight."
On being an example to the young guys…
“Yeah, I think so. That's not really up to me to decide, though. That's the guys that I play with. I just go out there and put my best foot forward. Let my play speak. I'm going to speak up if it needs to be. And I think that's more of a there you can ask them. I think I'm just going to do what's best for Georgia Tech, bottom line."
On Akelo Stone...
"I mean, talking about Kilo, we were just out there, just working some extra stuff. He's asking me questions. How should he defeat a base block? A jump set on a three-tech? He's come along, and he's a good player. He has played a lot, but he brings a different element than a JJ or a Matt. I think together that interior has different pieces, they're all good in their own right. Kilo's a good pass rusher; he's slippery. Matt, he's a thumper, he's gonna hit you. He's got some good pass rush, too, and everybody knows what JJ brings. Jason Moore (JMO) center of gravity, powerful, he's gonna stay low. So I think all them guys, we're grinding. Training camp is about being the best Georgia Tech football team we can. If they're telling me, this is what you need to work on, I'm trying to do the same for them so we can be the best team we can be."