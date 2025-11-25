Everything From Georgia Tech Star QB Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Vs Georgia
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King talked to the media on Tuesday ahead of the matchup vs Georgia. Here is all he had to say.
On the mood on Sunday after a loss and if the team was ready to get back at it….
“Oh, for sure. And you got to move on. You know, it's a quick turnaround. We play Friday instead of Saturday. So, we got to move on, flush it, and you know, try to do better, start faster, and just execute better.”
On what happened on the pick six…
“I mean they they had it mugged up. They dropped the mug backers brought them outside. We couldn't get back out to him. So technically, you know, I got to get the ball out. Uh the mug backe he popped out. Didn't see him. Tried to replace with the little snap because they went like fire zone two or whatever, like you know too deep for under, so I couldn't throw it to the back tried to use him as the hot. Didn't see him. I'm on the ground. Uh didn't know he picked it.”
On having a short week and being able to flush a loss on Saturday…
“I think regardless it would have been the same you know, even if we won, because like it was such a good week. I mean, um, not a good week, but such a short week. Uh, like you said, you're going to have to flush whatever and move on and, you know, get ready for this Friday.”
On what he is conveying to young guys on what Clean-Old Fashioned Hate means…
“You said it like just trying to make everybody, you know, be aware of what's going on and understand what this rivalry means. Uh, and not just to each program, to each individual. Uh, and it means a lot, and it's, you know, going to be a state championship, and whatever happens happens. They do need to understand and know what's going to happen and what to expect.”
On what he has learned from the Georgia team that offers the most challenges…
“I mean, really everything. THe past two years, you know, they're going to give you a lot of different looks. They're going to try to zone match you on the back end and then, you know, change the front up a little bit, stem late a little bit, try to get you to jump. Uh, third down, they're going to have a package. When it comes down to it, and you have to win the game, they're going to give you a different look and, you know, try to get to the quarterback.”
On the impact the Georgia game last year had on the offseason and the team…
“It gave a really good approach and a good lesson for this whole season, not just one game. We've been working hard and preparing ourselves and getting ready for this game right now. Uh, and as long as we're focused and present we know what's going to happen. It's you know, good old-fashioned hate. Uh, and you know, Georgia versus Georgia Tech.”
On how often he reflects on last year’s game vs Georgia…
“I mean, I've reflected back a couple times. It's a good learning experience. How to finish, take care of the ball when a game time, you know, when it presents itself, stuff like that. But, you know, like you said, it's a new year. It's two new teams. We're a whole different offense from last year. They're a different defense as well. I mean, you know, different personnel. You're going to have a couple of change up, stuff like that. Uh, but you still got to get ready to play the game and watch film and prepare just like any other week and you know, like it's going to be a championship game.”
On Isiah Canion….
“He's done a really good job each and every week. Not just on game days, it's for practice, walk through, meetings, stuff like that, just getting better and and developing and you know, the growth that he's had throughout the year is just outstanding and and it makes my life easier, you know, when you have a big target like that making plays down the field or even in the red zone.”
On the slow starts on offense and what that is attributed to…
“The opponent, they're going to try to play good defense, you know, but we've got to do a better job executing. It's not going to be easy. you know, they're going to try to show different looks and they're going to try their best to stop us as well, you know, but we got to do a better job of of executing and doing our job. It's just the little things and you know, straining and finishing as well.”
On the quarterback embodying his team and on Gunner Stockton…
“I hadn't seen a whole lot. Obviously, you know, if we play at noon, they play at night or vice versa (Georgia). You get to see a couple of the games. I hadn't s sat down and studied it. I met Gunner this past summer at the Manning Passing Academy. We have a pretty good relationship as well. Uh, great dude, great guy, great ball player as well. I guess you'd say that is true. That statement is true. Usually your team's going to embody the the quarterback. You know, is he tough? Is he going to find ways to to move the ball and find ways to to put points on the board and win? Uh, you know, and the team usually responds very well to that. You just got to keep trying to pushing forward and try to find ways.”
On the Georgia defense…
“It's the Georgia defense. You know, everybody knows about them. I don't have to say too much about them because, you know, everybody knows about them. Everybody talks about them. They're going to be stout up front. They're going to rally to the ball. Like I said earlier, they're going to zone bass on the back end. When the time comes, they're going to show you a different look and try to pressure the quarterback, get after them, especially, you know, their third down packages and stuff like that. They're a really good coach team and, you know, Kirby, he does a really good job since he's been there.”
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Georgia
•Three Storylines To Watch On Friday As Georgia Tech Takes On Georgia
•Everything From Brent Key Ahead of Friday's Game vs Georgia
•Georgia Tech Defensive Back Jy Gilmore Is Out For The Rest Of The Season