Everything From Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes At ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes talked to the media on Thursday at ACC Media Days. Here is everything he had to say.

On his role in helping leave the program in a better place…

“You know, that was one of the reasons why I came back to college. Coach Key, I was blessed enough with the opportunity to come to Georgia Tech. That was one of the reasons why I came, to leave a legacy bigger than myself. To leave a legacy and leave this place better than I found it. Each and every day I know that when I put in the work and the grind and all that, that's what I'm doing it for. It's for my brothers to the left and right of me and for the guys that's going to come after me.”

On the impact his father has had on him…

“My father has been everything in my football journey. You know, from just the discipline that he's instilled in me at a young age, the work ethic that he's taught me. He's done a lot for me and just being there by my side through it all, being my No. 1 fan, teaching me the game. My dad has always been any No. 1 fan. No matter what, he's been my ride or die. He continues to keep doing that, and he bleeds whatever school I bleed. I'm forever thankful for my dad and my whole family really, to be honest, because they my ride or dies, and they're always with me no matter what.”

On lessons he has learned in his journey…

“Just I'm forever thankful for all my stops. You know, starting at Bama, going to Michigan, now blessed with the opportunity to be here at Georgia Tech. With all those stops, you know, the biggest thing that I've learned is just stay consistent. Stay true to who you are and just put in the work. Just come down and just put your head down and work hard each and every day. Control what you can control, and that's how you show up each and every day. Leave the rest up to God, and he'll work everything else out.”

On his explosiveness and breakaway speed…

“Yeah, I pride myself on being explosive, a complete playmaker in all aspects of the game. Being an efficient runner, being an efficient player with the ball in my hands. Whether that's catching the ball out the backfield, whether that's pass blocking, or whether that's running touchdowns. You know, whatever it is, whatever my team needs me to do to win, I'm going to do to help my team win and just being efficient and being minute with my small details, which helps my game.”

On how he and Malachi Hosley complement each other…

“I think we complement each other well. Malachi, each and every day, you know, we talk about it all the time. We call each other the bad boys. We call each other that because each and every time we step on the field, we're the baddest dudes out there, and we got to go out there and just ball, you know? We look at it as iron sharpens iron.

We're here representing the team and representing the running back room, but we got -- like Coach Key alluded to earlier, we got four other dudes out there that can go and make plays and do things and do great things as well. In our running back room, Coach Smith does a great job. We talk about not being good to great in everything we do. Not just on the field, but off the field as well. When you look at Georgia Tech running backs, you see the best unit in the country, period, end of story, and that's our standard, and that's what we hold each other to each and every day.”